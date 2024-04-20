
  Jason Behrendorff Career, Records, Wife, Biography & More

Jason Behrendorff Career, Records, Wife, Biography & More

Jason Behrendorff
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born20th Apr, 1990
Age34 years, 3 months, 21 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches12101326431
Innings61293345
Not Out30181513
Runs215148236389
High Score115263539
Average7.005.0013.4513.1112.15
Strike Rate91.3071.42104.9663.4435.88
100S00000
50S00000
6S00556
4S0071439
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 12101326431
Innings 1291306454
overs 107.326466.1523.1955.1
Runs 568212348625733006
wickets 16915491126
bestinning 5/444/214/215/279/37
bestmatch 5/444/214/215/2714/89
Average 35.5023.5522.6328.2723.85
econ 5.288.157.474.913.14
Strike Rate 40.317.318.134.445.4
4W 012210
5W 10026
10w 00002
News related "Jason Behrendorff"
thumb

Agar, Stoinis, Behrendorff and Tye opt for freelance cricket without WA contract

The landscape of Australian cricketer contracts is undergoing significant changes as Ashton Agar, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Behrendorff, and Andrew Tye have been omitted from Western A

thumb

Luke Wood replaces Jason Behrendorff at Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have signed England's left-arm fast bowler Luke Wood for the replacement of Jason Behrendorff for IPL 2024. Wood has been signed for his base price at INR 50 lakhs.

thumb

Glenn Maxwell does it again as his swashbuckling 104* takes Australia home to keep the series alive

Australia win a nail bitting against India by 5 wickets to keep the series alive. Glenn Maxwell did it again, another unimaginable, unthinkable thing have been done and dusted by

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Surrey Jaguars sign Litton Das in GT20 Canada

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batterLitton Das has got a team in the T20 franchise league of Canada. He hascricketers like Hales, Behrendorff, Lamichhane as his partner in the team.Apar

thumb

Marcus Stoinis' tornado innings gives LSG a memorable win over MI

Lucknow Super Giants won the match by the bearest margin of 5 runs against Mumbai Indians in Lucknow on 17th May (Wed). After losing the toss LSG were put to bat first. Their top o

thumb

Rohit hits half-century after 25 IPL innings as Mumbai clinch last-ball thriller against Delhi

Mumbai Indians have grabbed theirfirst win in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) in their third match onTuesday (April 11) in Delhi. They beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets with

thumb

IPL 2023: Impact players' impact after five matches

IPL's impact player rule hasreceived quite a response. Although it is getting time to adapt to the rules.Not only the fans, but the captains too are having a hard time understandin

thumb

Jason Behrendorff joined Mumbai Indians from Royal Challengers Bangalore

Australia cricket team's left arm pacer Jason Behrendorff, 32, has been sold from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Australia announce squads for Sri Lanka tour, Cummins rested for T20Is

Australia will tour Sri Lanka inJune to play three T20Is, five ODIs, and two Tests. Cricket Australia (CA) hasannounced a three-format squad for the tour. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa is

thumb

Live: Australia win toss, opt to bowl first

Australia have won the toss andopted to bowl first against Bangladesh in the first of five-match T20I series atSher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.Bangladesh have made two chang



