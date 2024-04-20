Jason Behrendorff Career, Records, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|20th Apr, 1990
|Age
|34 years, 3 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|12
|10
|132
|64
|31
|Innings
|6
|1
|29
|33
|45
|Not Out
|3
|0
|18
|15
|13
|Runs
|21
|5
|148
|236
|389
|High Score
|11
|5
|26
|35
|39
|Average
|7.00
|5.00
|13.45
|13.11
|12.15
|Strike Rate
|91.30
|71.42
|104.96
|63.44
|35.88
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|5
|5
|6
|4S
|0
|0
|7
|14
|39
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|12
|10
|132
|64
|31
|Innings
|12
|9
|130
|64
|54
|overs
|107.3
|26
|466.1
|523.1
|955.1
|Runs
|568
|212
|3486
|2573
|3006
|wickets
|16
|9
|154
|91
|126
|bestinning
|5/44
|4/21
|4/21
|5/27
|9/37
|bestmatch
|5/44
|4/21
|4/21
|5/27
|14/89
|Average
|35.50
|23.55
|22.63
|28.27
|23.85
|econ
|5.28
|8.15
|7.47
|4.91
|3.14
|Strike Rate
|40.3
|17.3
|18.1
|34.4
|45.4
|4W
|0
|1
|2
|2
|10
|5W
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
News related "Jason Behrendorff"
Agar, Stoinis, Behrendorff and Tye opt for freelance cricket without WA contract
The landscape of Australian cricketer contracts is undergoing significant changes as Ashton Agar, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Behrendorff, and Andrew Tye have been omitted from Western A
Luke Wood replaces Jason Behrendorff at Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians have signed England's left-arm fast bowler Luke Wood for the replacement of Jason Behrendorff for IPL 2024. Wood has been signed for his base price at INR 50 lakhs.
Glenn Maxwell does it again as his swashbuckling 104* takes Australia home to keep the series alive
Australia win a nail bitting against India by 5 wickets to keep the series alive. Glenn Maxwell did it again, another unimaginable, unthinkable thing have been done and dusted by
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Surrey Jaguars sign Litton Das in GT20 Canada
Bangladesh wicket-keeper batterLitton Das has got a team in the T20 franchise league of Canada. He hascricketers like Hales, Behrendorff, Lamichhane as his partner in the team.Apar
Marcus Stoinis' tornado innings gives LSG a memorable win over MI
Lucknow Super Giants won the match by the bearest margin of 5 runs against Mumbai Indians in Lucknow on 17th May (Wed). After losing the toss LSG were put to bat first. Their top o
Rohit hits half-century after 25 IPL innings as Mumbai clinch last-ball thriller against Delhi
Mumbai Indians have grabbed theirfirst win in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) in their third match onTuesday (April 11) in Delhi. They beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets with
IPL 2023: Impact players' impact after five matches
IPL's impact player rule hasreceived quite a response. Although it is getting time to adapt to the rules.Not only the fans, but the captains too are having a hard time understandin
Jason Behrendorff joined Mumbai Indians from Royal Challengers Bangalore
Australia cricket team's left arm pacer Jason Behrendorff, 32, has been sold from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
Australia announce squads for Sri Lanka tour, Cummins rested for T20Is
Australia will tour Sri Lanka inJune to play three T20Is, five ODIs, and two Tests. Cricket Australia (CA) hasannounced a three-format squad for the tour. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa is
Live: Australia win toss, opt to bowl first
Australia have won the toss andopted to bowl first against Bangladesh in the first of five-match T20I series atSher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.Bangladesh have made two chang