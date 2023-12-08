
Peter Handscomb Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Peter Handscomb
NationalityAustralia
Role
Born26th Apr, 1991
Age33 years, 3 months, 15 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches20222119138160
Innings35202106128270
Not Out611231721
Runs107963233187743089745
High Score11011720103140281
Average37.2033.2633.0022.6138.8139.13
Strike Rate48.2997.38100.00118.7989.5853.40
100S2101421
50S54062955
6S160425430
4S1234611393711161
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 20222119138160
Innings 000002
overs 0000011
Runs 0000079
wickets 000000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 7.18
Strike Rate
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
