Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born27th Jun, 1980
Age44 years, 1 month15 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches10413637200253217
Innings18112536193233358
Not Out8165253426
Runs8181444011765695811216522
High Score22713079115147355
Average47.2840.7337.9333.8940.7649.76
Strike Rate61.7286.58141.51136.89
100S239031550
50S35257354671
6S81773222000
4S98542711949500
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 10413637200253217
Innings 582333000
overs 218.366.4566398.21073.5
Runs 8863705353421223760
wickets 1071174173
bestinning 3/522/221/273/333/144/31
bestmatch 4/782/221/273/333/14
Average 88.6052.8553.0031.4151.7551.50
econ 4.055.5510.608.095.323.50
Strike Rate 131.157.130.023.258.288.2
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Kevin Pietersen"
thumb

Jofra Archer set to be named in England's T20 World Cup squad

England are prepared to include pacerJofra Archer in their T20 World Cup selection. After a year of recuperatingfrom his most recent injury issues, the seamer is nearing his return

thumb

Kevin Pietersen wants Sanju Samson in India's T20 World Cup squad

Sanju Samson is having a dream season both for Rajasthan Royals and for him as well. His tally of 385 runs at an average of 77, is currently the leading run-scorer among the wicket

thumb

Pant's mobility was something that will give him great encouragement: Pietersen

Former England cricketer KevinPietersen believes Rishabh Pant and the Indian team management should beencouraged by the return player's mobility in the IPL game against the Gujarat

thumb

Kevin Pietersen slams Hardik for not using spin bowlers against CSK

Hardik Pandya is having a tough time in this season of IPL. He's having a lean patch for Mumbai Indians both with the bat and ball. He also got backlashed from fans for taking the

thumb

Josh Tongue refocused on the near future with Nottinghamshire

Josh Tongue reflects on hiseventful summer last year, acknowledging the rapidity of his ascent and thechallenges he faced with injuries. These experiences have instilled in theEngl

thumb

James Anderson might not play for Lancashire before June

James Anderson is trying to limithis workload before England's Tests against Sri Lanka and the West Indies inthe second half of the summer, therefore he is unlikely to play for Lan

thumb

Jofra Archer in contention for T20 World Cup

England pacer Jofra Archer mayparticipate in the T20 World Cup this year, but he will not play test cricketagain until 2025, per England managing director Rob Key.Archer's 2023 cam

thumb

Andrew Flintoff joins England’s backroom staff for T20 World Cup 2024

Andrew Flintoff has been added toEngland's coaching staff for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Just before the WorldCup, Flintoff will be in the English coaching staff in the T20 series

thumb

Roy reveals reason behind his omission from IPL

February 2019. India - Pakistanborder conflict is a hot topic.​ ​ BCCI Committee of Administrators chief VinodRai suggested that cricketers who play PSL should not be allowed to pl

thumb

Do you get any runs outside India: Anderson reveals message during Gill spat

41-year-old England pacer JamesAnderson revealed what happened to India's batter Shubman Gill at the crease inthe Dharamsala Test.The match was made more fun bythe fight between th

thumb

Ravichandran Ashwin takes a dig at Ben Stokes

Australia won the second Testagainst New Zealand. They won by 3 wickets thanks to a great innings byMitchell Marsh and Alex Carey. India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, whopulled

thumb

I guess English fans will be thankful Kohli is not playing: Anderson

English fast bowler JamesAnderson was upset that Virat Kohli wasn't in the current Test series againstIndia. He also said that Kohli was very talented and thanked the Indian team's

