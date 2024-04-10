Chris Green Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|1st Oct, 1993
|Age
|30 years, 10 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|190
|12
|6
|Innings
|120
|10
|10
|Not Out
|43
|4
|3
|Runs
|1168
|101
|290
|High Score
|50
|24
|59
|Average
|15.16
|16.83
|41.42
|Strike Rate
|130.21
|75.37
|59.54
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|1
|0
|3
|6S
|33
|0
|2
|4S
|90
|11
|36
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|190
|12
|6
|Innings
|188
|11
|11
|overs
|623.2
|84.5
|221
|Runs
|4357
|413
|461
|wickets
|159
|14
|20
|bestinning
|5/32
|5/53
|5/41
|bestmatch
|5/32
|5/53
|9/112
|Average
|27.40
|29.50
|23.05
|econ
|6.98
|4.86
|2.08
|Strike Rate
|23.5
|36.3
|66.3
|4W
|3
|1
|1
|5W
|1
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
News related "Chris Green"
Chris Green to join Lancashire for T20 Blast
Australian spinner Nathan Lyon will not be available due to Cricket Australia obstructing Lyon to play white ball cricket during his time in England. However, Lancashire found a ab
Australia make changes to squad as World Cup-winning players set to return home
After their encounter againstIndia in Guwahati on Tuesday evening, six members of the national men's T20team from Australia will be flying out of Asia right after the match. Thisme
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Fabian Allen's career best T20 spell takes Jamaica Tallawahs to qualifier 2
Jamaica Tallawahs thumped Saint Lucia Kings by 5 wickets and 16 balls to spare in the eliminator of CPL T20 2023 on Wednesday (20th September) at Providence Stadium, Guyana. Fabian
Liam Plunkett and Aaron Finch signs Inaugural US T20 Cricket League
Liam Plunkett, an England world champion, and Aaron Finch, a former Australian captain, have joined the squad for a new American T20 cricket tournament.In drafting the upcoming Maj
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
The Damien Martyn Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Damien Martyn was born on October 21, 1971 in Darwin, Northern Territory. Damien Martyn made his Test debut for the Australia national cricket team in 1992.Damien Martyn is a crick
The Mark Waugh Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Mark Edward Waugh AM (born 2 June 1965) is an Australian former cricketer who represented Australia in Test matches from early 1991 to late 2002 and made his One Day International
The Steve Waugh Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Steve Waugh, former Australian cricketer and captain, was born on 2 July 1965 in Canterbury, Sydney. He was a middle-order hitter, batting with his right hand and regularly playing
The Dean Jones Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Dean Mervyn Jones (24 March 1961 – 24 September 2020) was an Australian cricketer, coach and commentator who played Tests and One Day Internationals (ODIs) for Australia.He had an
The Michael Neser Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Michael Gertges Neserwas born on March 29, 1990 in Pretoria. He is a bowling all-rounder who hits right-handed and is a medium-paced right-arm bowler.In domestic cricket, he repres
The Scott Boland Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Scott Boland is an Australian cricketer. He was born on April 11, 1989 in Mordialloc, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Its height is approximately 6 feet 2 inches. He is a right-han