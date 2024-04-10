
Chris Green Career, Biography & More

Chris Green
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born1st Oct, 1993
Age30 years, 10 months, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches190126
Innings1201010
Not Out4343
Runs1168101290
High Score502459
Average15.1616.8341.42
Strike Rate130.2175.3759.54
100S000
50S103
6S3302
4S901136
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 190126
Innings 1881111
overs 623.284.5221
Runs 4357413461
wickets 1591420
bestinning 5/325/535/41
bestmatch 5/325/539/112
Average 27.4029.5023.05
econ 6.984.862.08
Strike Rate 23.536.366.3
4W 311
5W 111
10w 000
News related "Chris Green"
thumb

Chris Green to join Lancashire for T20 Blast

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon will not be available due to Cricket Australia obstructing Lyon to play white ball cricket during his time in England. However, Lancashire found a ab

thumb

Australia make changes to squad as World Cup-winning players set to return home

After their encounter againstIndia in Guwahati on Tuesday evening, six members of the national men's T20team from Australia will be flying out of Asia right after the match. Thisme

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Fabian Allen's career best T20 spell takes Jamaica Tallawahs to qualifier 2

Jamaica Tallawahs thumped Saint Lucia Kings by 5 wickets and 16 balls to spare in the eliminator of CPL T20 2023 on Wednesday (20th September) at Providence Stadium, Guyana. Fabian

thumb

Liam Plunkett and Aaron Finch signs Inaugural US T20 Cricket League

Liam Plunkett, an England world champion, and Aaron Finch, a former Australian captain, have joined the squad for a new American T20 cricket tournament.In drafting the upcoming Maj

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

The Damien Martyn Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Damien Martyn was born on October 21, 1971 in Darwin, Northern Territory. Damien Martyn made his Test debut for the Australia national cricket team in 1992.Damien Martyn is a crick

thumb

The Mark Waugh Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Mark Edward Waugh AM (born 2 June 1965) is an Australian former cricketer who represented Australia in Test matches from early 1991 to late 2002 and made his One Day International

thumb

The Steve Waugh Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Steve Waugh, former Australian cricketer and captain, was born on 2 July 1965 in Canterbury, Sydney. He was a middle-order hitter, batting with his right hand and regularly playing

thumb

The Dean Jones Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Dean Mervyn Jones (24 March 1961 – 24 September 2020) was an Australian cricketer, coach and commentator who played Tests and One Day Internationals (ODIs) for Australia.He had an

thumb

The Michael Neser Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Michael Gertges Neserwas born on March 29, 1990 in Pretoria. He is a bowling all-rounder who hits right-handed and is a medium-paced right-arm bowler.In domestic cricket, he repres

thumb

The Scott Boland Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Scott Boland is an Australian cricketer. He was born on April 11, 1989 in Mordialloc, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Its height is approximately 6 feet 2 inches. He is a right-han

Latest News

