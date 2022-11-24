Enamul Haque Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|5th Dec, 1986
|Age
|37 years, 8 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|15
|10
|61
|147
|139
|Innings
|26
|5
|18
|88
|211
|Not Out
|16
|1
|10
|37
|54
|Runs
|59
|12
|32
|392
|2247
|High Score
|13
|5
|7
|37
|91
|Average
|5.90
|3.00
|4.00
|7.68
|14.31
|Strike Rate
|21.77
|63.15
|68.08
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|15
|10
|61
|147
|139
|Innings
|26
|10
|58
|0
|0
|overs
|592.3
|96
|193.4
|1236
|5074.2
|Runs
|1787
|422
|1250
|5412
|15431
|wickets
|44
|14
|65
|184
|510
|bestinning
|7/95
|3/16
|3/14
|5/41
|7/47
|bestmatch
|12/200
|3/16
|3/14
|5/41
|Average
|40.61
|30.14
|19.23
|29.41
|30.25
|econ
|3.01
|4.39
|6.45
|4.37
|3.04
|Strike Rate
|80.7
|41.1
|17.8
|40.3
|59.6
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|6
|18
|5W
|3
|0
|0
|1
|35
|10w
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
News related "Enamul Haque jnr"
Mominul, Ashraful, Aminul, Rishad went unsold in BPL players' draft
The players' draft of the ninthseason of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is over. The franchises have finalizedtheir own teams. Everyone tried to pull the star cricketers into
Shakib achieves another milestone
Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan has touched another new milestone with the ball. He has becomethe second cricketer in the country to reach the milestone of 1100 wickets.
The Enamul Haque jr Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Enamul Haque Jr. was born on December 5, 1986 and is a left-handed orthodox spinner and a right-handed batsman. He was a discovery by then Bangladeshi coach Dav Whatmore to replace
Enamul enters 500 wickets Club
Enamul Haque Jr. became the Second Cricketer in Bangladeshi to take 500 wickets in First-Class Cricket. The Sylheti spinner took his 500th wicket in the ongoing Third round of the
Ruyel takes fifer as Mohammedan end DPL on high note
Mohammedan Sporting Club have picked up their first win in the Super League phase in the last round of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) in a dominant way. They beat Prime Doleshwar Sport
Prime Bank win big, all-round Ziaur stars in Sheikh Jamal's thrilling win
The fight for the top spot has been growing interesting as Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Prime Bank Cricket Club both won their respective matches in the first batch of fixtures
Bangladesh spinner Abdur Razzak makes history in first-class cricket
Abdur Razzak touched the 500-wicket milestone in January last year as the first ever bowler in Bangladesh. This time he has broken his own record to get himself out of the catch.Ra
Nayeem achieves massive world record
Debutante off-spinner Nayeem Hasan has achieved a massive world record with his five-wicket haul in the ongoing first Test between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zahur Ahmed Cho
Prithvi joins Enamul, Miraz in elite club
India's 18-year-old batting sensation Prithvi Shaw has been catching attentions from everywhere. He is now only the fifth cricketer to win Man of the Series award before reaching t
Enamul delivers controversial 19 'no balls' in a match
Former Bangladesh spinner Enamul Haque Jr. recorded his name in the history of Bangladesh cricket contributing in the first Test win of the country. Notwithstanding his marvelous c