Fakhar Zaman Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|10th Apr, 1990
|Age
|34 years, 4 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|78
|76
|221
|146
|53
|Innings
|6
|75
|69
|212
|144
|87
|Not Out
|0
|5
|3
|8
|7
|4
|Runs
|192
|3241
|1433
|5656
|6452
|3111
|High Score
|94
|210
|91
|115
|210
|205
|Average
|32.00
|46.30
|21.71
|27.72
|47.09
|37.48
|Strike Rate
|53.48
|92.67
|128.17
|134.73
|93.34
|61.17
|100S
|0
|10
|0
|3
|18
|6
|50S
|2
|15
|8
|38
|36
|20
|6S
|1
|56
|48
|206
|113
|14
|4S
|20
|375
|143
|572
|729
|451
News related "Fakhar Zaman"
Haris Rauf ruled out of PSL 2024 due to injury
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf ofLahore Qalandars has been ruled out of the rest of the Pakistan Super League(PSL). Rauf injured his shoulder yesterday (February 24) in the match agains
BCB 2024: PCB denies NOC to Fakhar Zaman
The tenth season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) has started. Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman was supposed to play for Fortune Barishal in this tournament. But he is not
Mohammad Amir names his favorite openers for Pakistan T20Is
Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir spoke about his choice of openers for the Pakistan team in the T20 format of the game who can make an impact at the top of the order and set the
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Maxwell breaks Fakhar Zaman’s record against Afghanistan
Glenn Maxwell played one of the greatest innings in World Cup history, scoring an astonishing unbeaten double century as Australia beat Afghanistan by three wickets at the Wankhede
Fakhar Zaman equals Shahid Afridi's record of most sixes in ODI's
Fakhar Zaman equaled Shahid Afridi's record of scoring the most maximums in a one-day international (ODI) innings in the Green Shirts' match against New Zealand in the ongoing Worl
Fakhar Zaman's swashbuckling hundred thumps New Zealand as Pakistan pulls of a heist
Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 21 runs (DLS) in a run fest at Chinnaswamy on Saturday (4th November). Fakhar Zaman's one the best world cup knocks of 126* off just 81 deliveries
Fakhar Zaman sets a new record for fastest century for Pakistan in the World Cup
In the ongoing crucial World Cup match against New Zealand, which is a must-win for the green shirts, Fakhar Zaman has achieved a remarkable feat by scoring the fastest hundred for
I think it's easy to make runs after playing 3 or 4 overs for the batters: Fakhar
Pakistan has finally seen victoryin the World Cup. After losing four matches in a row, Pakistan won their thirdmatch in their seventh match. Babar Azam's team won by 7 wickets agai
Fakhar sacrifices century for sake of the team
Pakistan has finally returned tothe winning streak in the World Cup. After losing four matches in a row,Pakistan picked up their third win in their seventh match. Babar Azam's team
Pakistan tried to finish off match early against Bangladesh with NRR in mind
Bangladesh could not see the faceof victory against Pakistan. Coming to their 7th match in the World Cup, theTigers lost to Pakistan by 7 wickets. As a result of this loss, Banglad
Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi set up Pakistan's comprehensive victory over Bangladesh
Pakistan crushed Bangladesh by 7 wickets on Tuesday (31st October) at Eden Gardens. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wasim Junior's three fers helped Pakistan steamrolling over Bangladesh.