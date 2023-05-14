Irfan Sukkur Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Born
|22nd May, 1993
|Age
|31 years, 2 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|45
|94
|77
|Innings
|39
|92
|127
|Not Out
|5
|8
|9
|Runs
|621
|2684
|3237
|High Score
|68
|100
|104
|Average
|18.26
|31.95
|27.43
|Strike Rate
|118.51
|77.59
|48.97
|100S
|0
|1
|2
|50S
|4
|19
|21
|6S
|22
|27
|16
|4S
|54
|258
|424
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|45
|94
|77
|Innings
|0
|0
|2
|overs
|0
|0
|3.4
|Runs
|0
|0
|18
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.90
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
