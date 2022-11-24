
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Sohag Gazi Career, Records, Biography & More

Sohag Gazi Career, Records, Biography & More

Sohag Gazi
NationalityBangladesh
RoleAll Rounder
Born5th Aug, 1991
Age33 years, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches102010104144105
Innings1616755118162
Not Out14316196
Runs3251845741320474570
High Score10130245289146
Average21.6615.3314.2510.5820.6729.29
Strike Rate61.4386.3896.61104.2996.6485.69
100S100009
50S0001620
6S11411383172
4S3218330159487
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 102010104144105
Innings 181910101140172
overs 525.1153.135321.21160.14059.5
Runs 15997222992374537212276
wickets 3822472159355
bestinning 6/744/291/283/175/277/79
bestmatch 9/2194/291/283/175/2711/139
Average 42.0732.8174.7532.9733.7834.58
econ 3.044.718.547.384.633.02
Strike Rate 82.941.752.526.743.768.6
4W 1100213
5W 2000222
10w 000001
News related "Sohag Gazi"
thumb

Mominul, Ashraful, Aminul, Rishad went unsold in BPL players' draft

The players' draft of the ninthseason of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is over. The franchises have finalizedtheir own teams. Everyone tried to pull the star cricketers into

thumb

Bowlers dominate the first day in NCL

The 24th season of the NationalCricket League (NCL) has started, and the bowlers have shown their dominance onthe first day. In both the matches of the first tier, the star players

thumb

Mosaddek, Afif, Akbar, Raza light up run-fest DPL day

It has been a good day at the office for batters in round six of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL).Abahani Limited vs Shinepukur Cricket Club at ULAB Cricket Gro

thumb

8 Bangladeshi cricketers in LPL 2021 draft

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) hasreleased the list of international cricketers who are going to participate inthe players’ draft of the second edition of Lanka Premier League (LPL). Ther

thumb

No win for Partex in DPL 2019-20

Partex Sporting Club have lost their last match too by 27 runs in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) against Legends of Rupganj at BKSP No.3 field in Savar on Wednesday (June 2

thumb

Mohammedan now lose three on the trot

Mohammedan Sporting Club have now suffered three consecutive defeats after winning the same number of matches to kick off the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20.Mohammedan's latest out

thumb

Barishal vs Rajshahi NCL game ends in four sessions

Spinners have taken 26 out of 30 wickets in the Tier-2 NCL (National Cricket League) match between Barishal Division and Rajshahi Division at BKSP ground 4, Savar.[caption id="atta

thumb

21 wickets fall in Barishal v Rajshahi day one

The second round of NCL (National Cricket League) 2021 has started on Monday (March 29).The first day has seen 44 wickets falling across four venues, with 21 of them being in the T

thumb

Three Bangladeshis under scanner: Gazi lashes out

Discarded Bangladesh spinner Sohag Gazi has brushed aside the allegations of corruption in the recent Abu Dhabi T10 League.According to a report published in Bangladeshi national d

thumb

Nasir to lead Pune Devils in T10 League 2021

Nasir Hossain has been named as the captain of Pune Devils in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. [Read in Bangla: টি১০এ পুনে ডেভিলসের অধিনায়ক নাসির]The Pune Devils squad is coached by Sout

thumb

NCL 2019: Sylhet lost to Barisal by an innings and 32 runs

Sylhet Division defeated Barisal Division in the fourth round of the National Cricket League's Tier Two at Cox's Bazar. Sylhet lost the Barisal in an innings. Sylhet won the match

thumb

Local players concerned about five foreign players in playing XI

Ahead of the upcoming season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the governing committee of the tournament announced on May, 2016 that 5 foreign players would be allowed in the

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.