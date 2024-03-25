Abdur Razzak
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|15th Jun, 1982
|Age
|42 years, 1 month26 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|13
|153
|34
|90
|280
|137
|Innings
|22
|97
|20
|44
|190
|188
|Not Out
|6
|39
|10
|19
|59
|22
|Runs
|248
|779
|41
|207
|1735
|2817
|High Score
|43
|53
|9
|36
|53
|97
|Average
|15.50
|13.43
|4.10
|8.28
|13.24
|16.96
|Strike Rate
|64.92
|76.37
|55.40
|85.89
|86.01
|66.62
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|6S
|6
|21
|0
|6
|0
|0
|4S
|30
|55
|1
|13
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|13
|153
|34
|90
|280
|137
|Innings
|20
|152
|33
|86
|0
|0
|overs
|502.3
|1327.3
|121.4
|304.2
|2427.2
|6200.5
|Runs
|1673
|6065
|838
|2100
|10706
|18083
|wickets
|28
|207
|44
|99
|412
|634
|bestinning
|4/63
|5/29
|4/16
|4/16
|7/17
|9/84
|bestmatch
|5/123
|5/29
|4/16
|4/16
|7/17
|Average
|59.75
|29.29
|19.04
|21.21
|25.98
|28.52
|econ
|3.32
|4.56
|6.88
|6.90
|4.41
|2.91
|Strike Rate
|107.6
|38.4
|16.5
|18.4
|35.3
|58.6
|4W
|1
|5
|1
|3
|11
|25
|5W
|0
|4
|0
|0
|9
|41
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
News related "Abdur Razzak"
There was no lack of preparation, thinks Abdur Razzak
Bangladesh have been knocked outof the Sylhet Test within three days. Sri Lanka's batting approach to chase theimpossible target was also impressive. The Tigers lost five wickets i
Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu becomes Bangladesh's new chief selector
Finally, changes are coming tothe selection panel of the national team. Two selectors, Minhajul Abedin Nannuand Habibul Bashar Sumon, have left after being in the selection panel o
Nannu wants to continue his career cricket in future
The BCB selection panel'scontract will expire on December 31. The question naturally arises who is thenext selector? Or the term of the current panel is going to increase?Jalal Yun
Decision regarding BCB selectors to come after national election
There are three members in theselection panel of the national team. Chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu isaccompanied by Habibul Bashar Sumon and Abdur Razzak. Their contract with
Nannu blasts all critics
Minhajul Abedin Nannu is the headof the three-member selection committee of the Bangladesh national team.Besides, Habibul Bashar Sumon has also been working for a long time. Anothe
Mustafizur Rahman becomes fastest Bangladesh bowler to take 150 ODI wickets
Bangladesh got a great victoryagainst India in the last match of the Super Four of Asia Cup yesterday.Cutting master Mustafizur Rahman played an important role in the match. Thispa
Only those who deserve are included in the team: Abdur Razzak
Bangladesh is failing to do wellin the Asia Cup. They did not win a single match except against Afghanistan.Even against the injury-hit Sri Lankans, Bangladesh lost both matches.Na
Bijoy is still in our thinking: Abdur Razzak
Anamul Haque Bijoy returned tothe Bangladesh national team after scoring a record number of runs in the DhakaPremier League (DPL) last year. This year, Bijoy also shined but Naim S
Bangladesh want to use Zakir Hasan in limited-overs cricket besides Tests
Bangladesh young cricketer ZakirHasan appeared in the international arena with Test cricket. It can be saidthat he has already settled in the Test team. However, the selectors want
Sohan-Raja not left out of the team completely, Shadman not a replacement of Zakir
Bangladesh were busy with limited-overscricket for several days. This time the focus is on red-ball cricket becausethe only Test between Bangladesh and Ireland will start on April
Razzak thinks Bangladesh haven't been in that situation yet to skip main players in Tests
Ireland have not established themselves in the arena of Test cricket till now. The team, which have only played threeTests, will play against Bangladesh for the first time. However
Selectors have no objection to giving Mashrafe an opportunity to play farewell match
Before the last match of theZimbabwe series in 2020, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza suddenly announced that this washis last match as the captain of the Bangladesh ODI team. However, Mashraf