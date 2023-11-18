Sohail Tanvir Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|12th Dec, 1984
|Age
|39 years, 7 months, 30 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|62
|57
|388
|138
|74
|Innings
|3
|40
|25
|248
|98
|119
|Not Out
|0
|11
|8
|87
|18
|11
|Runs
|17
|399
|196
|2703
|1479
|3100
|High Score
|13
|59
|41
|74
|93
|163
|Average
|5.66
|13.75
|11.52
|16.78
|18.48
|28.70
|Strike Rate
|38.63
|87.11
|119.51
|120.56
|91.80
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|50S
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|14
|6S
|0
|6
|9
|123
|37
|0
|4S
|4
|44
|16
|196
|130
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|62
|57
|388
|138
|74
|Innings
|4
|60
|57
|381
|136
|0
|overs
|84
|491.3
|202.2
|1368
|1151
|2328.2
|Runs
|316
|2566
|1454
|10256
|5955
|7448
|wickets
|5
|71
|54
|389
|205
|310
|bestinning
|3/83
|5/48
|3/12
|6/14
|7/34
|8/54
|bestmatch
|3/109
|5/48
|3/12
|6/14
|7/34
|Average
|63.20
|36.14
|26.92
|26.36
|29.04
|24.02
|econ
|3.76
|5.22
|7.18
|7.49
|5.17
|3.19
|Strike Rate
|100.8
|41.5
|22.4
|21.1
|33.6
|45.0
|4W
|0
|3
|0
|7
|8
|11
|5W
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|19
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
