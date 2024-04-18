Rilee Rossouw
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|9th Oct, 1989
|Age
|34 years, 10 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|36
|29
|312
|158
|108
|Innings
|35
|27
|301
|154
|190
|Not Out
|3
|5
|43
|8
|10
|Runs
|1239
|767
|7933
|5818
|7363
|High Score
|132
|109
|121
|156
|319
|Average
|38.71
|34.86
|30.74
|39.84
|40.90
|Strike Rate
|94.36
|159.79
|144.84
|97.04
|63.89
|100S
|3
|2
|6
|12
|19
|50S
|7
|3
|48
|35
|33
|6S
|22
|39
|322
|79
|56
|4S
|131
|69
|766
|664
|1073
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|36
|29
|312
|158
|108
|Innings
|3
|0
|6
|6
|6
|overs
|7.3
|0
|5.4
|15.3
|13
|Runs
|44
|0
|32
|87
|70
|wickets
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|bestinning
|1/17
|1/3
|1/17
|1/1
|bestmatch
|1/17
|1/3
|1/17
|1/1
|Average
|44.00
|10.66
|87.00
|23.33
|econ
|5.86
|5.64
|5.61
|5.38
|Strike Rate
|45.0
|11.3
|93.0
|26.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
