Muktar Ali Career, Biography & More

Muktar Ali
NationalityBangladesh
RoleAll Rounder
Born10th Oct, 1989
Age34 years, 10 months, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches19710764
Innings1618691
Not Out1282416
Runs1956413001984
High Score194162168
Average17.0920.9626.45
Strike Rate126.66101.6288.7358.50
100S0001
50S00411
6S1247272
4S13564201
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 19710764
Innings 18494108
overs 2238.4623.41361.5
Runs 17198232094162
wickets 078103124
bestinning 5/224/195/58
bestmatch 5/224/198/86
Average 25.4131.1533.56
econ 8.508.305.143.05
Strike Rate 18.336.365.8
4W 0145
5W 0101
10w 0000
News related "Muktar Ali"
thumb

6 Bangladesh cricketers in PSL draft's gold category

21 Bangladesh players entered thePakistan Super League (PSL) players’ draft. However, the complete list of whois in which category was not published. This time the PSL authority ha

thumb

Prime Bank win big, all-round Ziaur stars in Sheikh Jamal's thrilling win

The fight for the top spot has been growing interesting as Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Prime Bank Cricket Club both won their respective matches in the first batch of fixtures

thumb

Three Bangladeshis under scanner: Gazi lashes out

Discarded Bangladesh spinner Sohag Gazi has brushed aside the allegations of corruption in the recent Abu Dhabi T10 League.According to a report published in Bangladeshi national d

thumb

Nasir to lead Pune Devils in T10 League 2021

Nasir Hossain has been named as the captain of Pune Devils in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. [Read in Bangla: টি১০এ পুনে ডেভিলসের অধিনায়ক নাসির]The Pune Devils squad is coached by Sout

thumb

Muktar Ali clears confusion, set to play in T10 League

All-rounder Muktar Ali is the third Bangladeshi member in Maratha Arabians squad for upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League in January-February 2021.The players' draft took place on Wednesd

thumb

Dhaka hold their nerve to win eliminator match against Barishal

Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barisal have met in the first knockout match of the tournament. Batting first, Yasir Ali Rabbi's half century Dhaka collected 150 runs. Taskin and Miraj b

thumb

The three Alis guide Dhaka to second win

Beximco Dhaka have won their second match on the trot as they beat Minister Group Rajshahi by 25 runs in Friday's evening clash in Bangabandhu T20 Cup at Mirpur.Rajshahi have taken

thumb

Mushfiqur expects better outing from his men

Beximco Dhaka captain Mushfiqur Rahim is hopeful his men will turn up better in their next outing against Chattogram.[caption id="attachment_154311" align="alignnone" width="640"]

thumb

Magical Mahedi hands Rajshahi last over win

T20 cricket returns to Bangladesh as Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 kicks off. Minister Group Rajshahi have defeated Beximco Dhaka by 2 runs in the opening match at Shere Bangla National

