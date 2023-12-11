Muktar Ali Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|10th Oct, 1989
|Age
|34 years, 10 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|97
|107
|64
|Innings
|1
|61
|86
|91
|Not Out
|1
|28
|24
|16
|Runs
|19
|564
|1300
|1984
|High Score
|19
|41
|62
|168
|Average
|17.09
|20.96
|26.45
|Strike Rate
|126.66
|101.62
|88.73
|58.50
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|0
|0
|4
|11
|6S
|1
|24
|72
|72
|4S
|1
|35
|64
|201
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|97
|107
|64
|Innings
|1
|84
|94
|108
|overs
|2
|238.4
|623.4
|1361.5
|Runs
|17
|1982
|3209
|4162
|wickets
|0
|78
|103
|124
|bestinning
|5/22
|4/19
|5/58
|bestmatch
|5/22
|4/19
|8/86
|Average
|25.41
|31.15
|33.56
|econ
|8.50
|8.30
|5.14
|3.05
|Strike Rate
|18.3
|36.3
|65.8
|4W
|0
|1
|4
|5
|5W
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
