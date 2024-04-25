
  • Shakib Al Hasan Net Worth, Height, Age, Stats, Career, Wife, Biography & More

Shakib Al Hasan
NationalityBangladesh
RoleAll Rounder
Born24th Mar, 1987
Age37 years, 4 months, 18 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches66240117415295102
Innings121227116382279185
Not Out73116573314
Runs445473842382695487756369
High Score2171348489134217
Average39.0737.6723.8221.3935.6737.24
Strike Rate61.9582.85122.40124.2484.99
100S590098
50S315512296441
6S275050193770
4S5396782426427980
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 66240117415295102
Innings 1112341154082860
overs 2462.32033.2422.31462.42422.43487.3
Runs 72389031286999151064210013
wickets 233308140465381333
bestinning 7/365/295/206/65/187/32
bestmatch 10/1245/295/206/65/18
Average 31.0629.3220.4921.3227.9330.06
econ 2.934.446.796.774.392.87
Strike Rate 63.439.618.118.838.162.8
4W 10105101512
5W 19425524
10w 200002
News related "Shakib Al Hasan"
thumb

Bangladesh have good chance at T20 World Cup : Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib didn’t play too many matches after the ODI World Cup in India, 2023. He had busy periods in DPL, BPL but for national he was seen less. In the last edition of World Cup, Ban

thumb

Shakib explains the reasons behind playing DPL matches over Zimbabwe series

Shakib Al Hasan will not feature national team will play DPL, while Mustafizur Rahman is being flown away from IPL due to national team service. Social media has gone berserk on th

thumb

Shakib unlikely to play all matches in Zimbabwe series

Shakib Al Hasan will return homefrom the United States before the start of the series against Zimbabwe. But theBangladesh team are not getting him at the beginning of this series.

thumb

No Shakib in Bangladesh's preparation camp squad, Saifuddin returns

All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddinhas been included in the Bangladesh squad for the preparation camp ahead of theT20 series against Zimbabwe. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announc

thumb

KKR reminisces Shakib's debut match for the franchise

Shakib didn’t get picked by any franchise in this season of IPL. Kolkata Knight Riders bought him last season but didn’t pick him for starting eleven in any of matches. KKR posted

thumb

"The expectations I had, I got even more from him" - Shanto on Shakib's comeback

Bangladesh have been beaten ins and outs in both of the test matches. They lost the second test match at Chattogram by a huge margin of 192 runs on Wednesday (3rd April). Mehidy Ha

thumb

Mustafiz surpasses Shakib's double record of '300' wickets

Mustafizur Rahman coincidentally matched with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Both touched the milestone of 300 today; One in terms of taking wickets in T20, another standing behind the wick

thumb

Shakib overtook Gary Sobers

Many people call him Record Al Hasan. And why not, he has a lot of records in his possession. He has already written his name in the queue of big legends. Surpassed many, this time

thumb

Sri Lanka bat first after winning the toss, Shakib returns

Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya De Silva won the toss and opted to bat first in the second test of the series in Chattogram. Shakib Al Hasan returned to the Bangladesh side as Sri Lan

thumb

Pothas: We are lucky to have Shakib back in the squad

Bangladesh assistant coach Nic Pothas came to speak before the press before the Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh are currently trailing 1-0 in the Test series. Pot

thumb

I think Shanto would be a much better captain: Shakib

Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan thinks that current Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shantowill be a good captain in the future. But for that he needs support fromevery

thumb

Shakib's all round excellence rewards Sheikh Jamal a convincing victory over Gazi Group

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club beat Gazi Group by 39 runs on Wednesday (27th March). Opting to bat first, Shakib and Ziaur Rahman’s dual fifties gave them 233 runs to defend. In reply

