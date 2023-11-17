Tamim Iqbal Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|20th Mar, 1989
|Age
|35 years, 4 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|70
|243
|78
|248
|300
|104
|Innings
|134
|240
|78
|247
|297
|193
|Not Out
|2
|12
|5
|23
|17
|9
|Runs
|5134
|8357
|1758
|7188
|10829
|7945
|High Score
|206
|158
|103
|141
|158
|334
|Average
|38.89
|36.65
|24.08
|32.08
|38.67
|43.17
|Strike Rate
|57.99
|78.52
|116.96
|119.74
|81.53
|100S
|10
|14
|1
|4
|22
|17
|50S
|31
|56
|7
|46
|66
|44
|6S
|41
|103
|45
|217
|0
|0
|4S
|655
|925
|188
|743
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|70
|243
|78
|248
|300
|104
|Innings
|5
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|overs
|5
|1
|0
|2.1
|2
|42
|Runs
|20
|13
|0
|18
|19
|193
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.00
|13.00
|8.30
|9.50
|4.59
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
