
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Anamul Haque

Anamul Haque Bijoy
NationalityBangladesh
Role
Born16th Dec, 1992
Age31 years, 7 months, 26 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches54420151177108
Innings104120146172187
Not Out00210717
Runs1001254445303259337574
High Score2312058105184216
Average10.0030.5824.7222.2935.9544.55
Strike Rate38.4674.15112.65117.5683.0957.59
100S03011522
50S051113138
6S02714118186153
4S1412246263530803
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 54420151177108
Innings 000039
overs 0000815
Runs 00006183
wickets 000022
bestinning 1/211/14
bestmatch 1/211/14
Average 30.5041.50
econ 7.625.53
Strike Rate 24.045.0
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Anamul Haque Bijoy"
thumb

Tamim and Anamul rally on DPL 2022's last day

The 2022 Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League has come to and end on Thursday. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club already confirmed their maiden List A DPL title two days ear

thumb

Anamul creates DPL history crossing 1000 runs in a season

Anamul Haque, who is having a prime time in domestic cricket, has become the first-ever player to score 1000 runs in a single edition of Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL)

thumb

Sohan leads Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi to DPL title

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have clinched their maiden List A Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) title beating last year's winners Abahani Limited in round four of the Sup

thumb

Shakib, Sohan star as Rupganj, Sheikh Jamal race for championship

Last year's winners Abahani Limited have no chance of winning 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) as Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj are the only te

thumb

Prime Bank crush Abahani; Sheikh Jamal continue domination

The Super League phase of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) has kicked off with Prime Bank Cricket Club, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj comin

thumb

Anamul smacks 184 in mammoth 388 total

A run-fest at BKSP as Anamul Haque slammed the fourth-highest score in List A matches held in Bangladesh during the round five of Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) 2022.P

thumb

Anamul, Nasir, Kayes smash tons; Onik takes six

In an eventful day that saw the return of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza back to field, batters have dominated at BKSP grounds while it was a low-scoring affair at Mirpur on day three of the

thumb

The Anamul Haque Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Anamul Haque is a famous cricketer who was born on December 16, 1992 in Bangladesh. According to astrologers, Anamul Haque's zodiac sign is Sagittarius.He captained Bangladesh's Wo

thumb

Prime Bank win big, all-round Ziaur stars in Sheikh Jamal's thrilling win

The fight for the top spot has been growing interesting as Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Prime Bank Cricket Club both won their respective matches in the first batch of fixtures

thumb

Mithun's fifty helps Prime Bank win top-of-the-table clash

All three favourites- Prime Bank Cricket Club, Gazi Group Cricketers and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club register win in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Th

thumb

Khulna favourites for T20 Cup, says Anamul

Wicket-keeper batsman Anamul Haque has acknowledged his star-studded side Gemcon Khulna as favourites for the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020.Khulna had a good outing in the players' draf

thumb

Bangladesh register their fastest fifty

Bangladesh have smashed their fastest fifty in ODI history - in 4.4 overs chasing 272 against Windies in the second ODI at Providence Stadium, Guyana. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ফিনিশিং

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.