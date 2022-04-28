Anamul Haque
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Born
|16th Dec, 1992
|Age
|31 years, 7 months, 26 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|44
|20
|151
|177
|108
|Innings
|10
|41
|20
|146
|172
|187
|Not Out
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7
|17
|Runs
|100
|1254
|445
|3032
|5933
|7574
|High Score
|23
|120
|58
|105
|184
|216
|Average
|10.00
|30.58
|24.72
|22.29
|35.95
|44.55
|Strike Rate
|38.46
|74.15
|112.65
|117.56
|83.09
|57.59
|100S
|0
|3
|0
|1
|15
|22
|50S
|0
|5
|1
|11
|31
|38
|6S
|0
|27
|14
|118
|186
|153
|4S
|14
|122
|46
|263
|530
|803
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|44
|20
|151
|177
|108
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|15
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|61
|83
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|bestinning
|1/21
|1/14
|bestmatch
|1/21
|1/14
|Average
|30.50
|41.50
|econ
|7.62
|5.53
|Strike Rate
|24.0
|45.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Anamul Haque Bijoy"
Tamim and Anamul rally on DPL 2022's last day
The 2022 Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League has come to and end on Thursday. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club already confirmed their maiden List A DPL title two days ear
Anamul creates DPL history crossing 1000 runs in a season
Anamul Haque, who is having a prime time in domestic cricket, has become the first-ever player to score 1000 runs in a single edition of Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL)
Sohan leads Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi to DPL title
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have clinched their maiden List A Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) title beating last year's winners Abahani Limited in round four of the Sup
Shakib, Sohan star as Rupganj, Sheikh Jamal race for championship
Last year's winners Abahani Limited have no chance of winning 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) as Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj are the only te
Prime Bank crush Abahani; Sheikh Jamal continue domination
The Super League phase of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) has kicked off with Prime Bank Cricket Club, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj comin
Anamul smacks 184 in mammoth 388 total
A run-fest at BKSP as Anamul Haque slammed the fourth-highest score in List A matches held in Bangladesh during the round five of Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) 2022.P
Anamul, Nasir, Kayes smash tons; Onik takes six
In an eventful day that saw the return of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza back to field, batters have dominated at BKSP grounds while it was a low-scoring affair at Mirpur on day three of the
The Anamul Haque Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Anamul Haque is a famous cricketer who was born on December 16, 1992 in Bangladesh. According to astrologers, Anamul Haque's zodiac sign is Sagittarius.He captained Bangladesh's Wo
Prime Bank win big, all-round Ziaur stars in Sheikh Jamal's thrilling win
The fight for the top spot has been growing interesting as Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Prime Bank Cricket Club both won their respective matches in the first batch of fixtures
Mithun's fifty helps Prime Bank win top-of-the-table clash
All three favourites- Prime Bank Cricket Club, Gazi Group Cricketers and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club register win in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Th
Khulna favourites for T20 Cup, says Anamul
Wicket-keeper batsman Anamul Haque has acknowledged his star-studded side Gemcon Khulna as favourites for the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020.Khulna had a good outing in the players' draf
Bangladesh register their fastest fifty
Bangladesh have smashed their fastest fifty in ODI history - in 4.4 overs chasing 272 against Windies in the second ODI at Providence Stadium, Guyana. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ফিনিশিং