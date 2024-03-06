
  Ross Taylor Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Ross Taylor Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Ross Taylor
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBatsman
Born8th Mar, 1984
Age40 years, 5 months, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches112236102298317192
Innings19622094281300323
Not Out243921674727
Runs76838607190965591139512369
High Score29018163111181290
Average44.6647.5526.1530.6445.0341.78
Strike Rate59.2983.32122.37130.89
100S1921012627
50S35517337465
6S551477131600
4S93271312144300
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 112236102298317192
Innings 8401500
overs 16.3703153114.3
Runs 48350280242378
wickets 300837
bestinning 2/43/281/132/4
bestmatch 2/43/281/132/4
Average 16.0035.0080.6654.00
econ 2.905.009.034.563.30
Strike Rate 33.023.2106.098.1
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Ross Taylor"
thumb

Kane Williamson refutes Ross Taylor's claim on Neil Wagner's retirement

New Zealand's talismanic batter Kane Williamson has refuted Ross Taylor's claim on Neil Wagner's retirement. Ross Taylor on ESPNCricinfo's podcast claimed that Neil Wagner's retire

thumb

Neil Wagner's retirement was forced - says Ross Taylor

Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor said Neil Wagner's retirement was forced, he wasn’t ready to retire this early. Wagner who is New Zealand's fifth highest wicket-taker in test

thumb

Tait, Taylor not coming to Bangladesh coaching panel

Many supporters were happy withthe news that Shaun Tait and Ross Taylor want to be the coach of Bangladesh.But for now, these two legends who rocked the world in their respective r

thumb

Shaun Tait, Ross Taylor show interest to coach Bangladesh men's cricket team

The post of separate coach forboth batting and bowling departments is still vacant. Applications are inprogress for those two posts. Ross Taylor, Shaun Tait have already expressedt

thumb

India will be nervous facing New Zealand in the semi-finals, thinks Taylor

India and New Zealand will faceeach other on November 15 (Wednesday) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Itwill be the first semi-final match of the ongoing World Cup. These two tea

thumb

Shoaib Akhtar collaborates with Blue World City to introduce "Shoaib Akhtar Enclave"

Pakistan legendary pacer ShoaibAkhtar has become a strategic partner of Blue World City. At a ceremony inDoha, Qatar, the administration of Blue World City and Shoaib Akhtar declar

thumb

Jacques Kallis, Brett Lee and Ross Taylor confirm participation in LLC Masters

Legendary South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis, former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor, Australian Pace legend Brett Lee and former Bangladeshi spinner Abdur Razzak have confirm

thumb

Allen, Bracewell earn place in New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad

New Zealand have announced a15-member squad for the eighth T20 World Cup in Australia. Finn Allen andMichael Bracewell have been called into the squad. They will play the firstWorl

thumb

Taylor reveals Stokes wanted to play for New Zealand

Former New Zealand cricketer RossTaylor has revealed in his autobiography Ross Taylor Black &amp;amp; White thathe asked the Kiwi-born all-rounder Ben Stokes if he wanted to play f

thumb

One of the Rajasthan Royals owners slapped me across the face three or four times: Taylor

Former New Zealand cricketer RossTaylor has published his autobiography after retirement. In theautobiographical book named Ross Taylor: Black &amp;amp; White, this formerKiwi cric

thumb

People sometimes assume I'm Maori or Indian: Ross Taylor reveals racism in New Zealand cricket

New Zealand is considered one ofthe most civilized and polite teams in world cricket. But this time thelegendary former cricketer Ross Taylor has accused New Zealand of racism.Tayl

thumb

The Ross Taylor Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Ross Taylor is a New Zealand cricketer, born March 8, 1984 in Lower Hutt, Wellington. Taylor is a middle-order, right-handed hitter and occasionally rolls with his right arm.In Feb

