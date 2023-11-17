
  Jimmy Neesham Career, Records, Biography & More

Jimmy Neesham Career, Records, Biography & More

Jimmy Neesham
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleAll Rounder
Born17th Sep, 1990
Age33 years, 10 months, 24 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches12736925213668
Innings226356207120114
Not Out11218572410
Runs7091437824345632043373
High Score137974875120147
Average33.7628.1721.6823.0433.3732.43
Strike Rate66.3299.17158.15141.87102.9571.64
100S200025
50S46081818
6S1135451569352
4S8812563260290451
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 12736925213668
Innings 216949215119115
overs 179.2393.3110.3585741.51195.3
Runs 67523991010528343194095
wickets 146935205146124
bestinning 3/425/273/164/245/275/65
bestmatch 3/425/273/164/245/276/82
Average 48.2134.7628.8525.7729.5833.02
econ 3.766.099.149.035.823.42
Strike Rate 76.834.218.917.130.457.8
4W 020362
5W 020042
10w 000000
News related "Jimmy Neesham"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Jimmy Neesham withdraws from England series

The T20I series between Englandand New Zealand will start from August 30. Although Jimmy Neesham was in thesquad for that series, he later withdrew his name. Neesham was supposed t

thumb

PSL 2023: Full squads of all 6 teams

The players’ draft for the eighthedition of the Pakistan Premier League (PSL) has been completed. A total of 36foreign cricketers have been drafted. Among them, there are 10 player

thumb

Neesham joins Hobart Hurricanes as overseas replacement player

Jimmy Neesham has joined the Big Bash League franchise Hobart Hurricanes as a overseas replacement player for the 12th seasonThis will be Neesham's first appearance in the BBL.New

thumb

New Zealand crush defending champions Australia in Super 12 opener

New Zealand have shown all-round performancein all three sectors to brush aside Australia in the first match of the Super12 stage of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. They beat the hos

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Allen, Bracewell earn place in New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad

New Zealand have announced a15-member squad for the eighth T20 World Cup in Australia. Finn Allen andMichael Bracewell have been called into the squad. They will play the firstWorl

thumb

Jimmy Neesham rejects New Zealand Central contract before T20 world Cup

There is bad news for New Zealand cricket ahead of the T20 World Cup. Jimmy Neesham, the team's top player, has pulled out of a pivotal contract.All-rounder for New Zealand Jimmy N

thumb

Khaled Ahmed, only Bangladeshi in SA T20 league's player auction list

South Africa's new franchisetournament SA20 will take place next January. Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)will be played at the same time. Bangladeshi cricketers are therefore lessl

thumb

Jimmy Neesham to be removed from Black Caps national contract list

Jimmy Neesham has remove from being the Black Caps' best white-ball all-rounder to being excluded from the New Zealand Cricket Top 20. Witnesses understand Neesham will be the key

thumb

Jimmy Neesham joins Northamptonshire for Vitality Blast 2022

“I look forward to getting started with Northamptonshire in 2022. The club have a fantastic history in the Blast and I hope we can repeat those successes from 2013 and 2016," Neesh

thumb

Neesham trolls Ishant Sharma regarding long first over against England

Team India got off to a terrible start in the third Test against England at Headingley in Leeds. Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. However, his move

Latest News

app-banner

