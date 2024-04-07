
  Kane Williamson Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Kane Williamson Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Kane Williamson
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBatsman
Born8th Aug, 1990
Age34 years, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches9416187246223162
Innings16415385236211277
Not Out161611372423
Runs8124655424646304871812935
High Score25114895101148284
Average54.8947.8333.2931.6746.6250.92
Strike Rate51.4680.97123.01122.6680.6851.94
100S2813011738
50S334217445460
6S2151571597341
4S8975942305717631510
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 9416187246223162
Innings 6765125499142
overs 358.3244.319.4128.2459.21104
Runs 1207131016490923833721
wickets 30376306786
bestinning 4/444/222/163/335/515/75
bestmatch 4/444/222/163/335/515/59
Average 40.2335.4027.3330.3035.5643.26
econ 3.365.358.337.085.183.37
Strike Rate 71.739.619.625.641.177.0
4W 110011
5W 000011
10w 000000
News related "Kane Williamson"
thumb

WATCH: Ravi Bishnoi pulls off a one-handed screamer to dismiss Kane Williamson

Lucknow Super Giants' spinner Ravi Bishnoi hogged the limelight after he took an absolute gem of a one-handed catch to get rid of Gujarat Titans' Kane Williamson in the second ball

thumb

David Miller set to miss some matches for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024

David Miller will be sidelinedfor a few weeks, according to information disclosed by GT player KaneWilliamson during the mid-inning break of Thursday's Indian Premier League (IPL20

thumb

Kane Williamson picks AB De Villiers as the greatest T20 player, But is he?

Recently,New Zealandcricket playerKane Williamson picked South Africancricketer AB De Villiers as the greatest T20 player of all time. But as a cricket enthusiast, it is hard to de

thumb

Rachin Ravindra wins sir Richard Hadlee award of 2023

Kiwi young gun Rachin Ravindra has won the best Cricketer award of New Zealand 2023. On Wednesday New Zealand Cricket Board (NZC) has given prizes to the best T20I, ODI, test and p

thumb

Yashasvi Jaiswal wins the player of the month for February

Indian breakout youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal beat Kiwi star Kane Williamson and Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka to win the ICC men's player of the month for February. He thumpdd En

thumb

Kane Williamson refutes Ross Taylor's claim on Neil Wagner's retirement

New Zealand's talismanic batter Kane Williamson has refuted Ross Taylor's claim on Neil Wagner's retirement. Ross Taylor on ESPNCricinfo's podcast claimed that Neil Wagner's retire

thumb

Cameron Green boosts his ranking up after his cracking knock against New Zealand

Australia's prodigious young all rounder Cameron Green boosted his ranking after his match winning 174 knock against New Zealand in Wellington. The knock which decimated the Kiwi t

thumb

4 cricketers are on the line to play 100 test matches this week

Playing 100 test matches has always been a milestone and dream for cricketers since the inception of the game. This coming Thursday and Friday, 4 cricketers are going to reach the

thumb

David Warner, Kane Williamson among the susuperstars to be available for the Hundred

David Warner, Kane Williamson, Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana are among the superstars to be available for The Hundreds draft in the backend of the month. Warner available in £100

thumb

ICC men's player of the February 2024 nominees names released

The ICC Men's player of the month nominees (February, 2024) have been released. India’s young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kiwi talismanic batter Kane Williamson and Sri Lankan top

thumb

Key players to miss New Zealand's Pakistan tour due to IPL contract

A number of key New Zealand players could miss the T20I series against Pakistan in April due to the Indian Premier League (IPL), according to sources.Their T20I skipper Kane Willia

thumb

New Zealand announces strong squad for Australia series

New Zealand Cricket board announced their squad for the upcoming 2 match test series against the defending World Trst champions, Australia. Which starting from 29th February, Thurs

