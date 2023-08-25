
Lendl Simmons

NationalityWest Indies
RoleBatsman
Born25th Jan, 1985
Age39 years, 6 months, 17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches8686829214797
Innings166567288142173
Not Out031028810
Runs27819581527775642735436
High Score4912291116146282
Average17.3731.5826.7829.8331.8833.34
Strike Rate46.8873.05120.80119.19
100S0202711
50S0169592725
6S4506834500
4S2816214071300
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 8686829214797
Innings 51253500
overs 32267.167.579182
Runs 14717272597468585
wickets 11623617
bestinning 1/601/34/194/192/233/6
bestmatch 1/601/34/194/192/23
Average 147.00172.0012.0025.9578.0034.41
econ 4.596.6110.048.805.923.21
Strike Rate 192.0156.07.117.679.064.2
4W 001100
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Lendl Simmons"
thumb

Irfan Pathan's brilliant last-over helps California Knights clinch a thriller

Atlanta Riders needed 9 runs offthe last over against California Knights, however, former India fast bowlerIrfan Pathan conceded just 3 runs and helped the Knights win the US Maste

thumb

Sohail Khan's 4 wickets in 4 balls earns New York Warriors’ Win against Atlanta Riders

Sohail Khan bagged a hat-trickand picked four wickets of as many deliveries and then Jonathan Carter turnedon the style with the bat for the New York Warriors, as they walked off w

thumb

West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons announced retirement from international cricket

Simmons' international career spanned 16 years during which he competed in 8 Tests, 68 ODIs and 68 T20Is, and scored 3763 runs in all formats.Veteran West Indian batsman Lendl Simm

thumb

The Lendl Simmons Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Lendl Mark Platter Simmons (born 25 January 1985) is a Trinidadian cricketer who plays internationally for the West Indies. He is a right-handed batsman, an occasional medium-pace

thumb

Ton-up Tamim outclasses Sylhet, Simmons' 116 in vain

For the second time inBangladesh Premier League (BPL) history two players have scored a hundred in the match, as Tamim Iqbal's Minister Dhaka have triumphed over Lendl Simmons' Syl

thumb

Sylhet Sunrisers confirm Caribbean batter

Although Sylhet could not show any surprise in the draft, Sylhet Sunrisers showed a big surprise before the start of BPL. The team has included superstar Lendl Simmons in the squ

thumb

Starc holds nerve to seal Australia's first win of WI tour

Australia have won their first match of the Caribbean tour, beating West Indies by four runs in the fourth T20I in Gros Islet.Fifties from Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh guided Aus

thumb

Pollard, Bravo secure series-levelling win

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo were the top performers for West Indies as they defeated South Africa by 21 runs to level the five-match series 2-2 in the fourt

thumb

West Indies draw T20I series with Ireland

An outstanding 91-not out from Lendl Simmons helped West Indies make light work of Ireland's above average total of 138 in the third and final T20I match of the series in St. Kitts

thumb

Chattogram lose two more stars

Chattogram Challengers have so far been in great rhythm in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League, but as a squad they seem to be going out of luck. After conceding Mahm

thumb

West Indies announce squads for India series

Ahead of the upcoming series against India in December, the West Indies Cricket has announced squads for ODI and T20. Kieron Pollard will lead the Windies side in both the formats.

thumb

BPL 2019-20: Lendl Simmons joins Chattogram Challengers

Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) team Chattogram Challengers have roped in West Indies star batsman Lendl Simmons for the next edition of BPL, which is scheduled to sta

