Kevin O'Brien

Kevin O'Brien
NationalityIreland
RoleAll Rounder
Born4th Mar, 1984
Age40 years, 5 months, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches315311025824747
Innings614110323922866
Not Out11810323511
Runs25836191973457756892039
High Score118142124124142171
Average51.6029.4221.2122.1129.4737.07
Strike Rate55.2488.78130.92134.4187.6361.28
100S121232
50S1185152814
6S0848220814035
4S29332165376507237
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 315311025824747
Innings 21165213317755
overs 10716152.5351.11062.5457.3
Runs 3137261149268855941304
wickets 01145812117047
bestinning 4/134/454/224/135/39
bestmatch 4/134/454/224/136/54
Average 32.6819.8122.2132.9027.74
econ 3.105.207.517.655.262.85
Strike Rate 37.615.817.437.558.4
4W 051272
5W 000001
10w 000000
News related "Kevin O'Brien"
thumb

Soumya sets unwanted record after falling for duck against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar wasout for a duck against Zimbabwe in the ongoing match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup2022 in Brisbane.In the second over of theinnings, the left-handed

thumb

Kevin O'Brien retires from internatinal cricket

Ireland's legendary cricketerKevin O'Brien has retired from international cricket. He decided to retire fromthe national team at the age of 38 leaving 15 years of career behind. O’

thumb

O'Brien fifty guides Ireland fightback

After a shocking loss to Zimbabwe in the first T20I, Ireland have rebounded in the second T20I winning comfortably by 7 wickets at Clontarf, Dublin.Star all-rounder Kevin O'Brienwa

thumb

Rizwan sets new record in T20Is

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has set a new world record in the T20 international format on Saturday (July 31) against West Indies. The inform batsman has set the w

thumb

Campher returns, 3 uncapped players in Ireland T20I squad

Ireland have named 15-member squad on Wednesday (June 30) for the home series against South Africa next month. They will play three ODIs and three T20Is against the visitors starti

thumb

Kevin O'Brien retires from ODIs

Ireland all-rounder Kevin O'Brien has announced his retirement from ODI cricket.O'Brien will continue to play T20Is and Tests for Ireland. He is focusing on the next two T20 World

thumb

O'Brien smashes own car window with monstrous six

Ireland's explosive batsman Kevin O'Brien has smashed his own car window with a six as his throbbing innings for Leinster Lightning included some significant pitfalls.Kevin O'Brien

thumb

Balbirnie to lead as Ireland announce 14 members squad

Cricket Ireland has chosen a dynamic 14-player squad for first one-day international match against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The first match is going to take place

thumb

Ireland beat Afghanistan in super-over thriller

Kevin O'Brien cleared the fence with a last ball six as Ireland clinched a superb super-over win against Afghanistan in the third Twenty20 international in India on Tuesday.Ireland

thumb

COVID-19 affects cricket leagues around the globe

The deadly COVID-19 has started to have its impact on cricket too as some cricket leagues around different parts of the globe are being cancelled and postponed due to the threat of

thumb

Ireland stun West Indies in dramatic T20I clast

Ireland have stunned the T20 world champions West Indies, that too on their home soil, as the tourists edged out the home team by four runs in a dramatic first T20I in Grenada.[cap

thumb

Kevin O’Brien becomes first Irish to score T20I hundred

Kevin O’Brien has become the first batsman to score a T20 international hundred for Ireland. He created the history against Hong Kong on Monday.In the sixth match of the Oman T20I

