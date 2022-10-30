Kevin O'Brien
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|4th Mar, 1984
|Age
|40 years, 5 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|153
|110
|258
|247
|47
|Innings
|6
|141
|103
|239
|228
|66
|Not Out
|1
|18
|10
|32
|35
|11
|Runs
|258
|3619
|1973
|4577
|5689
|2039
|High Score
|118
|142
|124
|124
|142
|171
|Average
|51.60
|29.42
|21.21
|22.11
|29.47
|37.07
|Strike Rate
|55.24
|88.78
|130.92
|134.41
|87.63
|61.28
|100S
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|2
|50S
|1
|18
|5
|15
|28
|14
|6S
|0
|84
|82
|208
|140
|35
|4S
|29
|332
|165
|376
|507
|237
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|153
|110
|258
|247
|47
|Innings
|2
|116
|52
|133
|177
|55
|overs
|10
|716
|152.5
|351.1
|1062.5
|457.3
|Runs
|31
|3726
|1149
|2688
|5594
|1304
|wickets
|0
|114
|58
|121
|170
|47
|bestinning
|4/13
|4/45
|4/22
|4/13
|5/39
|bestmatch
|4/13
|4/45
|4/22
|4/13
|6/54
|Average
|32.68
|19.81
|22.21
|32.90
|27.74
|econ
|3.10
|5.20
|7.51
|7.65
|5.26
|2.85
|Strike Rate
|37.6
|15.8
|17.4
|37.5
|58.4
|4W
|0
|5
|1
|2
|7
|2
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
