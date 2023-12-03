
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







James Vince

James Vince
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born14th Mar, 1991
Age33 years, 4 months, 28 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches132517350148203
Innings222217339138333
Not Out00037725
Runs5486164639637519912149
High Score8310259129190240
Average24.9028.0027.2331.9139.6839.44
Strike Rate49.8187.62128.25136.0797.2162.17
100S01051028
50S332592551
6S03142524055
4S86764710696041813
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 132517350148203
Innings 4207864
overs 4701329295.2
Runs 13380871621137
wickets 0103324
bestinning 1/181/51/185/41
bestmatch 1/181/51/186/56
Average 38.0029.0054.0047.37
econ 3.255.426.695.583.84
Strike Rate 42.026.058.073.8
4W 000000
5W 000001
10w 000000
News related "James Vince"
thumb

Samp Army snap Delhi Bulls’ victory run through a thrilling 4-wicket win

Samp Army marchedpast Delhi Bulls by four wickets in the 15th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at theZayed Cricket Stadium. Delhi Bulls was restricted to 95 for 8 through finespells from

thumb

Gulf Giants announce James Vince as captain for ILT20

Building steam ahead of the inaugural season of ILT20, Adani Sportsline-owned Gulf Giants have announced solid, right-handed England slugger James Vince as captain.Vince has a lot

thumb

Wahab Riaz, Muhammad Waseem help New York Strikers strike down Team Abu Dhabi

Wahab Riaz’s fine three wicketspell and opener Muhammad Waseem’s unbeaten 45 helped New York Strikers strikedown Team Abu Dhabi in the 28th match on the tenth day of the Abu Dhabi

thumb

Rashid and Allen restrict Bangla Tigers to ensure Team Abu Dhabi an emphatic win

Team Abu Dhabi spinners AdilRashid and Fabian Allen restricted Bangla Tigers to 74 for 5 and helped theirteam register an emphatic eight wicket win in the 24th match on the ninth d

thumb

Mustafizur flops on Abu Dhabi T10 debut, Pooran stars in Deccan Gladiators' win

Team Abu Dhabi’s sixth season ofthe Abu Dhabi T10 League started badly. Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman madehis debut in the T10 League in this match. Although he got flopped in

thumb

Smith, Starc, Zampa guide Australia to comfortable series victory

Australia have won thethree-match ODI series with one match in hand with a convincing 72-run victoryagainst England in the second ODI on Saturday (November 19) in Sydney. David War

thumb

The James Vince Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

James Vince is an English cricketer, born 14 March 1991 in Cuckfield, Sussex. He's a right-handed batter who can bat both as an opening batter and at number three. He is an occasio

thumb

Vince 95 seals Sydney Sixers 3rd BBL title

Sydney Sixers have won their second consecutive Big Bash League (BBL) season after defeating Perth Scorchers in the final of the tenth edition at Sydney Cricket Ground.[caption id=

thumb

Watch: Tye bowls a deliberate wide to deny Vince a century in BBL

Cricket is a game of emotions. Whenever a player scores a fifty, century or takes a wicket, he couldn't be happier the next second because it is an incredible feeling when you do s

thumb

PSL 2020: Multan wanted Shakib as Mahmudullah's replacement

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans wanted to take Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in their team but because of rules, they couldn’t.After another Bangl

thumb

England announces squad for Ireland series

England is making big efforts to return the cricket from its clotted state amid the Coronavirus pandemic. For the upcoming Ireland ODI series, England has announced a 24-man Englan

thumb

England cricketers set to leave PSL

Amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic, England cricketers playing in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) are preparing to make hasty exits.There have been concerns about gettin

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.