
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Christopher Carter

Christopher Carter
NationalityHong Kong
Role
Born9th Sep, 1997
Age26 years, 11 months, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches111010175
Innings955159
Not Out01100
Runs1145555221177
High Score4317174384
Average12.6613.7513.7514.7319.66
Strike Rate61.2987.3087.3057.5545.73
100S00000
50S00001
6S00021
4S16332725
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 111010175
Innings 00000
overs 00000
Runs 00000
wickets 00000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Christopher Carter"
thumb

Kinchit Shah proposes to his girlfriend after match against India

After a long wait of 4 years, Hong Kong (HK) played a duel against India and once again occasionally tested the skills of the men in blue. The HK bowlers were close to the money fo

thumb

Hong Kong beat UAE to qualify for Asia Cup 2022

Finally, the sixth team of theAsia Cup has been finalized. Hong Kong have qualified for the tournamentorganized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) after defeating the United AramEm

thumb

UAE, Hong Kong, Kuwait fighting hard in Asia Cup qualifiers

The final spot at the Asia Cup 2022 will be decided on the final day of the ongoing qualifier, with three teams still in contention to face India and Pakistan in the tournament.Asi

thumb

T20 WC 2022: Hong Kong skipper Nizakat Khan hopeful that his team can qualify

It's been six years since Hong Kong last honored the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, but captain Nizakat Khan is confident his country can return in 2022.Hong Kong missed the 2021 edition

thumb

Ex-Hong Kong player Rath makes move to Ranji Trophy

Anshuman Rath, who represented Hong Kong in international cricket, has qualified as a local player for Odisha in the Ranji Trophy.Rath, who has played five first-class matches, wil

thumb

Anshuman Rath quits Hong Kong to play for India

Anshuman Rath has decided to part ways with Hong Kong in order to dream for a move to India and play for the national team.Hong Kong captain Anshuman Rath has taken a massive decis

thumb

Two Hong Kong players banned for life by ICC

Hong Kong players Irfan Ahmed and Nadeem Ahmed have been banned from all forms of cricket for life by the International Cricket Council (ICC).Hong Kong Cricket have been hit with a

thumb

Papua New Guinea and Namibia secure ODI status for the upcoming WC

Namibia beat Hong Kong by 151 runs and Papua New Guinea beat Oman by 145 runs to reclaim their one-day International (ODI) status on Friday and and a place in ICC Cricket World Cup

thumb

Oman closing in to ODI status

The third consecutive win for Oman in the ongoing ICC World Cricket League Division Two in Windhoek, Namibia, on Tuesday set them on the brink of achieving a historic ODI status.[c

thumb

Three Hong Kong players suspended for breaching Anti-Corruption Code

Three Hong Kong cricketers Nadeem Ahmed, Haseeb Amjad and Irfan Ahmed have been uspended for breaching the Anti Corruption Code for a total of 19 counts.International Cricket Counc

thumb

Hong Kong skipper urges to ICC for more attention

Hong Kong were scaring close of a win against India before they were beaten by experience.Chasing a competitive total of 286 threw by India, Hong Kong blizzardly batted in more tha

thumb

India escape Hong Kong shock

India had to give it their all in the end to secure a win against Hong Kong in their first match of the Asia Cup.The side who won the toss in this Asia Cup so far elected to bat fi

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.