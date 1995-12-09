
Kinchit Shah
NationalityHong Kong
RoleAll Rounder
Born9th Dec, 1995
Age28 years, 8 months, 3 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches104960371
Innings104551372
Not Out181040
Runs136706717105866
High Score34797913962
Average15.1119.0817.4832.0633.00
Strike Rate57.14106.96103.9173.9352.38
100S00030
50S03351
6S21717200
4S12555510010
Matches 104960371
Innings 32631240
overs 18.26675.1147.20
Runs 794955636880
wickets 71216370
bestinning 4/102/94/214/10
bestmatch 4/102/94/214/10
Average 11.2841.2535.1818.59
econ 4.307.507.494.66
Strike Rate 15.733.028.123.8
4W 10140
5W 00000
10w 00000
