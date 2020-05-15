Jeet Raval
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|22nd Sep, 1988
|Age
|35 years, 10 months, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|24
|57
|80
|136
|Innings
|39
|55
|80
|240
|Not Out
|1
|2
|2
|12
|Runs
|1143
|1138
|2374
|8587
|High Score
|132
|70
|149
|256
|Average
|30.07
|21.47
|30.43
|37.66
|Strike Rate
|42.80
|123.69
|80.47
|48.01
|100S
|1
|0
|4
|19
|50S
|7
|6
|11
|39
|6S
|1
|36
|22
|27
|4S
|142
|107
|251
|1157
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|24
|57
|80
|136
|Innings
|2
|0
|11
|64
|overs
|14
|0
|29.2
|304.4
|Runs
|34
|0
|172
|1218
|wickets
|1
|0
|5
|25
|bestinning
|1/33
|2/6
|2/10
|bestmatch
|1/33
|2/6
|3/13
|Average
|34.00
|34.40
|48.72
|econ
|2.42
|5.86
|3.99
|Strike Rate
|84.0
|35.2
|73.1
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Jeet Raval"
Jamieson, Conway earn NZC contracts as Munro, Raval lose deals
New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson, spinner Ajaz Patel and batsman Devon Conway have been offered BLACKCAPS contracts for the first time. As part of a proposed 20-player list f
Raval, Latham tons headline NZ's day
New Zealand remain in the driver's seat position in the Hamilton Test as they finish day two with 217 runs ahead in the series opener.[caption id="attachment_116674" align="alignce
Wagner, NZ openers overshadow Tamim's ton
Bangladesh have lost their momentum from first session as New Zealand end they day on 84/0 in reply to 234. The hosts are trailing by 148 runs at stumps on day one.[caption id="att
Watch: The most painful six in cricket
To add insult to injury, Andrew Ellis, the Canterbury skipper tried in every means to stop Jeet Raval on the way to his extensive 149 runs, which ended delivering him a fluffy half
de Grandhomme, Raval, Broom handed NZ contracts
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has announced the contracted list of 21 players for 2017-18 season. Three players have been changed from last season's contract list.Opener Jeet Raval, al