Jeet Raval

Jeet Raval
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBatsman
Born22nd Sep, 1988
Age35 years, 10 months, 20 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches245780136
Innings395580240
Not Out12212
Runs1143113823748587
High Score13270149256
Average30.0721.4730.4337.66
Strike Rate42.80123.6980.4748.01
100S10419
50S761139
6S1362227
4S1421072511157
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches 245780136
Innings 201164
overs 14029.2304.4
Runs 3401721218
wickets 10525
bestinning 1/332/62/10
bestmatch 1/332/63/13
Average 34.0034.4048.72
econ 2.425.863.99
Strike Rate 84.035.273.1
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Jeet Raval"
thumb

Jamieson, Conway earn NZC contracts as Munro, Raval lose deals

New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson, spinner Ajaz Patel and batsman Devon Conway have been offered BLACKCAPS contracts for the first time.  As part of a proposed 20-player list f

thumb

Raval, Latham tons headline NZ's day

New Zealand remain in the driver's seat position in the Hamilton Test as they finish day two with 217 runs ahead in the series opener.[caption id="attachment_116674" align="alignce

thumb

Wagner, NZ openers overshadow Tamim's ton

Bangladesh have lost their momentum from first session as New Zealand end they day on 84/0 in reply to 234. The hosts are trailing by 148 runs at stumps on day one.[caption id="att

thumb

Watch: The most painful six in cricket

To add insult to injury, Andrew Ellis, the Canterbury skipper tried in every means to stop Jeet Raval on the way to his extensive 149 runs, which ended delivering him a fluffy half

thumb

de Grandhomme, Raval, Broom handed NZ contracts

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has announced the contracted list of 21 players for 2017-18 season. Three players have been changed from last season's contract list.Opener Jeet Raval, al

