Jacob Duffy Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Jacob Duffy
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBowlers
Born2nd Aug, 1994
Age30 years, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches3101017892
Innings124044126
Not Out01211736
Runs091653041237
High Score06183971
Average0.009.008.6811.2513.74
Strike Rate0.00112.50135.2487.6050.20
100S00000
50S00002
6S008715
4S011130169
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 3101017892
Innings 3109775156
overs 26.4303336162802.2
Runs 204223291233978810
wickets 710102136262
bestinning 3/524/335/186/357/89
bestmatch 3/524/335/186/359/106
Average 29.1422.3028.5424.9733.62
econ 7.657.438.745.513.14
Strike Rate 22.818.019.527.164.1
4W 01249
5W 002511
10w 00000
