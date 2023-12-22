Jacob Duffy Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|2nd Aug, 1994
|Age
|30 years, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|10
|101
|78
|92
|Innings
|1
|2
|40
|44
|126
|Not Out
|0
|1
|21
|17
|36
|Runs
|0
|9
|165
|304
|1237
|High Score
|0
|6
|18
|39
|71
|Average
|0.00
|9.00
|8.68
|11.25
|13.74
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|112.50
|135.24
|87.60
|50.20
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6S
|0
|0
|8
|7
|15
|4S
|0
|1
|11
|30
|169
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|10
|101
|78
|92
|Innings
|3
|10
|97
|75
|156
|overs
|26.4
|30
|333
|616
|2802.2
|Runs
|204
|223
|2912
|3397
|8810
|wickets
|7
|10
|102
|136
|262
|bestinning
|3/52
|4/33
|5/18
|6/35
|7/89
|bestmatch
|3/52
|4/33
|5/18
|6/35
|9/106
|Average
|29.14
|22.30
|28.54
|24.97
|33.62
|econ
|7.65
|7.43
|8.74
|5.51
|3.14
|Strike Rate
|22.8
|18.0
|19.5
|27.1
|64.1
|4W
|0
|1
|2
|4
|9
|5W
|0
|0
|2
|5
|11
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jacob Duffy replaces Blair Tickner in New Zealand T20 squad for UAE series
New Zealand's team for the T20Iseries against UAE this month has been changed at the last minute. Experiencedpacer Blair Tickner will not play in the series because of family oblig
