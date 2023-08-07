
Jatinder Singh

Jatinder Singh
NationalityOman
RoleBatsman
Born5th Mar, 1989
Age35 years, 5 months, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches46506067
Innings45506066
Not Out1792
Runs1220107814091755
High Score1187373131
Average27.7225.0627.6227.42
Strike Rate74.43116.66111.2970.96
100S3004
50S6589
6S20212422
4S133108134182
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches 46506067
Innings 3125
overs 72313
Runs 37172172
wickets 1002
bestinning 1/111/11
bestmatch 1/111/11
Average 37.0036.00
econ 5.288.507.005.53
Strike Rate 42.039.0
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Jatinder Singh"
