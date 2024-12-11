Azizul Hakim Tamim Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
News related "Azizul Hakim Tamim"
NCL T20: Rajshahi and Rangpur shine in their opening matches
The NCL T20 2024 has kicked offwith thrilling matches, highlighting outstanding performances and dramaticendings. While Rajshahi Division claimed a rain-affected victory over Khuln
Bangladesh U19 eye World Cup glory after Asia Cup triumph
"Excellence has no limits"—thissaying aptly captures the ambitions of the Bangladesh U19 cricket team. Aftertheir historic ICC U19 World Cup victory in 2020, the young Tigers now a
For the team, for the country, I am ready to give my all: Azizul Hakim Tamim
The name Tamim evokes a specialconnection in Bangladesh cricket, thanks to the iconic rise of Tamim Iqbal.Over the years, another Tamim—Tanzid Hasan Tamim, a U19 World Cup winner—h
Bangladesh U19 cricket team’s aggression and sledging shine in Asia Cup triumph
Azizul Hakim Tamim, captain ofthe victorious U19 Bangladesh cricket team, showcased his grit and wit duringthe recently concluded ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023. In a tense moment againstPa
U19 Asia Cup champions Bangladesh dream of open-top bus celebration
The victorious U19 Bangladeshcricket team, led by Azizul Hakim Tamim, is basking in the glory of theirhistoric ACC U19 Asia Cup win, defeating India in the finals. Their eyes nowgl
Bangladesh eye glory as they set up U19 final clash with India
Bangladesh’s U19 team continuesits stellar run in the tournament, with skipper Azizul Hakim Tamim leading fromthe front both as a batsman and a captain. In the semi-final clash aga
Bangladesh U19 shine against India in Asia Cup warm-up victory
In a thrillingdisplay of skill and determination, the Bangladesh Under-19 cricket teamclinched a 27-run victory over their Indian counterparts in an official warm-upmatch ahead of
Bangladesh announce squad for U19 Asia Cup; Azizul Hakim Tamim to lead
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has unveiled a 14-member squad for the upcoming U19 Asia Cup 2023. Led byskipper Azizul Hakim Tamim, the young Tigers will depart for the United A
South Africa U19 beat Bangladesh U19 by 10 runs in DLS method
South Africa U19 have beaten the Bangladesh U19 by 10 runs in DLS method to go 1-0 up in the ongoing ODI series on Friday (7th July) in Khulna.South Africa U19 came to bat first an
Bangladesh youth team bounce back as they win the 3rd ODI by 4 wickets
Bangladesh U19 thumped the Pakistan U19 by 4 wickets and 144 balls to spare in the 3rd youth ODI in Rajshahi.After being put into bat first, Pakistan youth team had a barren start.
Bangladesh U19s to play Afghanistan in Greater Noida
Greater Noida in India will host bilateral series between Afghanistan U19 and Bangladesh U19 this month.This will be Bangladesh U19 team's first series since the COVID pandemic, wh
Bangladesh grouped with Pakistan in U19 World Cup 2020
The 2020 U19 World Cup will be hosted by South Africa. International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule and groups on Thursday.The U19 World Cup in 2020 will begin with t