Md Al Fahad Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|16th Aug, 2005
|Age
|19 years, 4 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|High Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100S
|50S
|6S
|4S
|Overview
|Matches
|Innings
|overs
|Runs
|wickets
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|5W
|10w
News related "Md Al Fahad"
South Africa U19 beat Bangladesh U19 by 10 runs in DLS method
South Africa U19 have beaten the Bangladesh U19 by 10 runs in DLS method to go 1-0 up in the ongoing ODI series on Friday (7th July) in Khulna.South Africa U19 came to bat first an
Bangladesh youth team bounce back as they win the 3rd ODI by 4 wickets
Bangladesh U19 thumped the Pakistan U19 by 4 wickets and 144 balls to spare in the 3rd youth ODI in Rajshahi.After being put into bat first, Pakistan youth team had a barren start.
Bangladesh U19s to play Afghanistan in Greater Noida
Greater Noida in India will host bilateral series between Afghanistan U19 and Bangladesh U19 this month.This will be Bangladesh U19 team's first series since the COVID pandemic, wh
Bangladesh grouped with Pakistan in U19 World Cup 2020
The 2020 U19 World Cup will be hosted by South Africa. International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule and groups on Thursday.The U19 World Cup in 2020 will begin with t
Shoriful's fifer seals dominating victory for Bangladesh U19
Bangladesh U19 ended the series on high as they beat New Zealand U19 by 73 runs to seal the five-match ODI series 4-1.The young Tigers had a dream tour in New Zealand as they domin
Naveed Nawaz appointed as Bangladesh U19 coach
Former Sri Lanka cricketer Naveed Nawaz has been appointed as Bangladesh Under-19 side's head coach confirmed a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official on Tuesday (July 17). [নিউজট
Bangladesh U19 to face India in QF
Bangladesh have finished as runners-up of Group C in ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018 in New Zealand. The young tigers are through to quarter-finals of the tournament with England. [
Training camp for U-19 World Cup to begin on 1st December
The U-19 World Cup will begin on 13th January next year in New Zealand. Most of the teams have already started their practice sessions and Bangladesh U-19 will begin theirs on 1st
Sanjit suspended by ICC
Abeda AshrafSanjit Saha, the off spinner from Bangladesh Under - 19 team has been suspended from international cricket owing to illegal bowling action. [Read in Bangla: সঞ্জিতকে নি