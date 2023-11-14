Younis Khan Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|29th Nov, 1977
|Age
|46 years, 8 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|118
|265
|25
|83
|351
|229
|Innings
|213
|255
|23
|78
|331
|385
|Not Out
|19
|23
|3
|17
|36
|42
|Runs
|10099
|7249
|442
|1864
|9911
|17116
|High Score
|313
|144
|51
|71
|144
|313
|Average
|52.05
|31.24
|22.10
|30.55
|33.59
|49.90
|Strike Rate
|52.12
|75.29
|121.42
|117.30
|100S
|34
|7
|0
|0
|12
|56
|50S
|33
|48
|2
|10
|64
|64
|6S
|70
|56
|12
|37
|0
|0
|4S
|1082
|578
|31
|144
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|118
|265
|25
|83
|351
|229
|Innings
|31
|20
|1
|7
|0
|0
|overs
|134
|47.2
|3.4
|17.2
|194.5
|603.2
|Runs
|491
|288
|18
|136
|1127
|2120
|wickets
|9
|3
|3
|6
|28
|44
|bestinning
|2/23
|1/3
|3/18
|3/18
|3/5
|4/52
|bestmatch
|4/50
|1/3
|3/18
|3/18
|3/5
|Average
|54.55
|96.00
|6.00
|22.66
|40.25
|48.18
|econ
|3.66
|6.08
|4.90
|7.84
|5.78
|3.51
|Strike Rate
|89.3
|94.6
|7.3
|17.3
|41.7
|82.2
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Younis Khan"
Younis Khan, Mohammad Hafeez in contention for chief selector Job
Former Pakistan cricketers Younis Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz and Sohail Tanvir called on PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today
I'd gladly accept three to four more selfish players like Babar in the team: Ajmal
Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam isconstantly outdoing the rest. There are also several allegations against himthat he plays for himself and not for the team. Former Pakistan spinner
Azhar Ali set to retire from Test cricket after Karachi match against England
Azhar Ali, one of Pakistan's mostsuccessful batters, will retire from Test cricket after Saturday's third Testagainst England. Azhar is Pakistan's fifth-best run-scorer in Tests wi
Younis & Hafeez Kardar inducted into PCB Hall of Fame
Pakistan's first-ever skipper Abdul Hafeez Kardar and T20 world champion skipper Younis Khan are the latest inductees into the Pakistan Cricket Board's Hall of Fame.Pakistan's firs
Former cricketer Younis Khan welcomes Joe Root to a club run by 10,000 members
Former Pakistan batsman Younis Khan has officially congratulated Joe Root and welcomed him to the 10,000 Test run club.Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan welcomed England batter J
Pakistan to host inaugural Over-40 Senior Cricket World Cup in 2023
Pakistan will host the inaugural edition of the Over-40 Senior CricketWorld Cup next year. Players from several countries are expected to take partin the event. Chairman ofPakistan
Afghanistan name Younis Khan as batting coach
Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul hasbeen recently appointed as the bowling coach by the Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB). Another former Pakistan cricketer Younis Khan has been named a
The Younis Khan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Mohammad Younis Khan is a retired Pakistani international cricketer who was born on November 29, 1977 in Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.Younis Khan is a cricketer who plays f
Younis Khan is likely to become Yorkshire County's batting coach
Younis and former South African pacesetter Allan Donald have been identified as frontrunners to join Gibson as the club seek an overhaul in the wake of Azeem Rafiq's racism scandal
Rizwan learnt enormously from Younis
Younis Khan does not have a sweet memory as Pakistan's batting coach. The former captain said after stepping down as batting coach that the PCB did not want to keep him in the pos
Younis Khan wants it to be 5-1
The entire Cricket World is waiting anxiously for the biggest match of ICC Twenty/20 World Cup. Arch rivals India will play Pakistan on October 2. The Cricket experts and former cr
Younis steps down as Pakistan batting coach
Younis Khan has quit as Pakistan batting coach on Tuesday, following a mutual agreement with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after only six-months of his two-year contract.That means,