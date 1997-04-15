
George Garton

George Garton
NationalityEngland
RoleAll Rounder
Born15th Apr, 1997
Age27 years, 3 months, 26 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1802426
Innings1501136
Not Out01526
Runs2562103650
High Score2463897
Average2.0016.0511.4421.66
Strike Rate50.00134.4486.5557.42
100S0000
50S0005
6S022110
4S0521275
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1802426
Innings 1762340
overs 4215.1157498.2
Runs 5719319932049
wickets 1722955
bestinning 1/574/164/435/26
bestmatch 1/574/164/439/76
Average 57.0026.8134.2437.25
econ 14.258.976.324.11
Strike Rate 24.017.932.454.3
4W 0312
5W 0001
10w 0000
