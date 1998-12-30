
Nijat Masood Career, Biography & More

Nijat Masood
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBowlers
Born30th Dec, 1998
Age25 years, 7 months, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches13243527
Innings2182341
Not Out1161110
Runs44677295
High Score4441671
Average4.003.006.419.51
Strike Rate21.0580.0035.2953.8449.91
100S00000
50S00001
6S000216
4S100429
OverviewTESTT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 13243527
Innings 23243549
overs 28.51181282622
Runs 1629566514642596
wickets 54256991
bestinning 5/793/395/227/237/37
bestmatch 5/1623/395/227/239/84
Average 32.4023.7526.6021.2128.52
econ 5.618.638.205.194.17
Strike Rate 34.616.519.424.541.0
4W 00012
5W 10126
10w 00000
News related "Nijat Masood"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Bangladesh T20Is

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haqhas been ruled out of the upcoming two-match T20I series against Bangladesh.Afghanistan is the most dominant inthe T20 format among the three formats

thumb

Bangladesh on the verge of victory after third day

Bangladesh are on the verge ofvictory in the Dhaka Test against Afghanistan. Chasing the target of 662 runsset by Bangladesh, the visiting team lost the wickets of the two openers

thumb

Ebadot runs riot over Afghanistan before Zakir-Shanto's fantastic partnership

Despite having a tough morning session Bangladesh ended the day on a high. Bangladesh lost 5 wickets having been scored only 20 in the morning session. Both the settled overnight b

thumb

Mujeeb Zadran Joins Peshawar Zalmi Squad In PSL 8

Mujeeb Zadran joins Peshawar Zalmi Squad in PSL 8. Afghan weirdo Mujeeb Zadran has joined Peshawar Zalmi for the ongoing eighth season of PSL 8. Mujeeb Zadran will play his first g

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Afghanistan recall Samiullah Shinwari after two years for Asia Cup

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB)has announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup on Tuesday (August 16).The Asia Cup is scheduled to start from August 27 this month.Mohamma

thumb

No Mujeeb in Afghanistan squad for Ireland T20Is

The Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB) has announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series againstIreland. However, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, one of the main weapons of the bowlingatt

thumb

Debutant Masood, Najibullah star in Afghanistan's win

Afghanistan have started the T20Iseries with a win again against Zimbabwe after their dominance in the ODI serieswhich they won by 3-0. They beat the hosts by 6 wickets on Saturday

thumb

The Qais Ahmad Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Qais Ahmad Kamawal is an Afghan cricketer who was born on August 15, 2000 in Nangarhar, Afghanistan. He is a right-handed batsman and a right-handed leg break bowler. He plays as a

thumb

The Rahmanullah Gurbaz Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is an Afghan cricketer who was born on November 28, 2001. He is a wicket-keeper and a right-hand batsman. He opens the innings for Afghanistan in T20 internation

thumb

The Hazratullah Zazai Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Hazratullah Zazai (born 23 March 1998) is an Afghan cricketer. In December 2016, he made his international debut for the Afghan cricket team. In February 2019, he had the highest s

Latest News

app-banner

