Nijat Masood Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|30th Dec, 1998
|Age
|25 years, 7 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|3
|24
|35
|27
|Innings
|2
|1
|8
|23
|41
|Not Out
|1
|1
|6
|11
|10
|Runs
|4
|4
|6
|77
|295
|High Score
|4
|4
|4
|16
|71
|Average
|4.00
|3.00
|6.41
|9.51
|Strike Rate
|21.05
|80.00
|35.29
|53.84
|49.91
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4S
|1
|0
|0
|4
|29
|Overview
|TEST
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|3
|24
|35
|27
|Innings
|2
|3
|24
|35
|49
|overs
|28.5
|11
|81
|282
|622
|Runs
|162
|95
|665
|1464
|2596
|wickets
|5
|4
|25
|69
|91
|bestinning
|5/79
|3/39
|5/22
|7/23
|7/37
|bestmatch
|5/162
|3/39
|5/22
|7/23
|9/84
|Average
|32.40
|23.75
|26.60
|21.21
|28.52
|econ
|5.61
|8.63
|8.20
|5.19
|4.17
|Strike Rate
|34.6
|16.5
|19.4
|24.5
|41.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5W
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Nijat Masood"
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Bangladesh T20Is
Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haqhas been ruled out of the upcoming two-match T20I series against Bangladesh.Afghanistan is the most dominant inthe T20 format among the three formats
Bangladesh on the verge of victory after third day
Bangladesh are on the verge ofvictory in the Dhaka Test against Afghanistan. Chasing the target of 662 runsset by Bangladesh, the visiting team lost the wickets of the two openers
Ebadot runs riot over Afghanistan before Zakir-Shanto's fantastic partnership
Despite having a tough morning session Bangladesh ended the day on a high. Bangladesh lost 5 wickets having been scored only 20 in the morning session. Both the settled overnight b
Mujeeb Zadran Joins Peshawar Zalmi Squad In PSL 8
Mujeeb Zadran joins Peshawar Zalmi Squad in PSL 8. Afghan weirdo Mujeeb Zadran has joined Peshawar Zalmi for the ongoing eighth season of PSL 8. Mujeeb Zadran will play his first g
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
Afghanistan recall Samiullah Shinwari after two years for Asia Cup
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB)has announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup on Tuesday (August 16).The Asia Cup is scheduled to start from August 27 this month.Mohamma
No Mujeeb in Afghanistan squad for Ireland T20Is
The Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB) has announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series againstIreland. However, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, one of the main weapons of the bowlingatt
Debutant Masood, Najibullah star in Afghanistan's win
Afghanistan have started the T20Iseries with a win again against Zimbabwe after their dominance in the ODI serieswhich they won by 3-0. They beat the hosts by 6 wickets on Saturday
The Qais Ahmad Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Qais Ahmad Kamawal is an Afghan cricketer who was born on August 15, 2000 in Nangarhar, Afghanistan. He is a right-handed batsman and a right-handed leg break bowler. He plays as a
The Rahmanullah Gurbaz Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Rahmanullah Gurbaz is an Afghan cricketer who was born on November 28, 2001. He is a wicket-keeper and a right-hand batsman. He opens the innings for Afghanistan in T20 internation
The Hazratullah Zazai Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Hazratullah Zazai (born 23 March 1998) is an Afghan cricketer. In December 2016, he made his international debut for the Afghan cricket team. In February 2019, he had the highest s