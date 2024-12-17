
Md Rizan Hossan Career, Biography & More

Rizan Hossain
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
News related "Rizan Hossain"
thumb

Rangpur stay unbeaten, Chattogram edge Rajshahi in NCL T20 drama

Rangpur solidified their top spoton the NCL T20 points table with a commanding 7-wicket win over Barishal,maintaining their unbeaten streak. Meanwhile, Chattogram edged past Rajsha

thumb

Rabby’s heroics fall short as Sylhet lose by 1 run in NCL T20

A thrilling encounter in the NCLT20’s fifth round saw Sylhet fall agonizingly short by just one run against anundefeated Dhaka Metro. Despite a breathtaking knock from Sylhet capta

thumb

Anamul Haque Bijoy’s century leads Khulna to victory over Dhaka

Khulna secured a 21-run victoryover Dhaka in the fifth round of the National Cricket League (NCL) T20. Chasing atarget of 181, Dhaka fell short despite having six wickets in hand.

thumb

Malaysia all-out for 29, Bangladesh U19 women storm into Super Four with dominant victory

The Bangladesh U19 women’s teamcontinued their winning streak in the U19 Women’s Asia Cup, securing a massive120-run victory against Malaysia to book a spot in the Super Four stage

thumb

This innings was important for both me and the team: Shamim Hossain

After a year-long hiatus, ShamimHossain marked his return to Bangladesh’s T20 squad with a memorableperformance. His crucial knock on a challenging pitch set the foundation forBang

thumb

Shakib’s journey back as an all-rounder will be challenging, says Maharoof

In the twilight of hisillustrious 17-year international career, Shakib Al Hasan finds himself amidsta controversy that threatens to tarnish his legacy. The cricketing icon’sbowling

thumb

BCB mourns the loss of S.M. Akram

S.M. Akram, the foundingpresident of Uttara Club Limited and a former Member of Parliament (MP) fromNarayanganj-5, passed away on Monday, December 16. He breathed his last at apriv

thumb

Chief selector Lipu expresses concern over Litton’s inconsistent white-ball form

Litton Das, a player longregarded as one of Bangladesh cricket’s brightest talents, continues tostruggle with consistency in white-ball formats. Despite being given ampleopportunit

thumb

Shaheed Jewel XI triumphs over Shaheed Mushtaque XI in Victory Day friendly cricket match

Continuing the annual tradition,this year’s Victory Day Friendly Cricket Match commemorated the legacy of twomartyred cricketers from Bangladesh’s Liberation War of 1971—Shaheed Je

thumb

Bangladesh U19 women’s team starts Asia Cup campaign with victory over Sri Lanka

On Bangladesh’s historic VictoryDay, the country celebrated a double triumph in cricket as the Bangladesh U19Women’s Team secured a commanding 28-run win against Sri Lanka in their

thumb

Hasan Mahmud justifies Bangladesh’s belief with brilliant final over

When West Indies lost theirseventh wicket at 61, most Bangladesh fans began to relax, assuming astraightforward victory was on the cards. But the equation changed dramaticallyas Ro

thumb

Salahuddin’s guidance boosts confidence in the Bangladesh national team

Every cricketer dreams of amentor who can unlock their potential and guide them through challenges. ForBangladesh, Mohammad Salahuddin has been that guiding light, long revered ast

