Khalid Hasan Career, Biography & More
|Overview
|List A
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|243
|High Score
|63
|Average
|27.00
|Strike Rate
|89.01
|100S
|0
|50S
|2
|6S
|11
|4S
|25
|Overview
|List A
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|18
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|9.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10w
|0
