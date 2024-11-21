Maruf Mridha Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium
|Overview
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|High Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100S
|50S
|6S
|4S
|Overview
|Matches
|Innings
|overs
|Runs
|wickets
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|5W
|10w
News related "Maruf Mridha"
Bangladesh announce squad for U19 Asia Cup; Azizul Hakim Tamim to lead
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has unveiled a 14-member squad for the upcoming U19 Asia Cup 2023. Led byskipper Azizul Hakim Tamim, the young Tigers will depart for the United A
Rain disrupts NCL as Yasir Ali and Maruf Mridha stand out on day one
The second round of the NationalCricket League (NCL) faced significant rain delays, with only two matches beingplayed to completion. In standout performances, Yasir Ali scored a re
Maruf Mridha fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
The ICC U19 World Cup is underway in South Africa. So far Bangladesh have won and lost 1 match in two matches. But this time Bangladesh team got a bad news. They are currently thir
Bangladesh u-19s win the ACC u-19 Asia Cup for the first time by beating UAE u-19s by 195 runs
Bangladesh u19s thumped UAE u19s by 195 runs to win the ACC u-19 Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday (17th December) at Dubai international Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Ashiqur Rahman Shibli's magn
Maruf Mridha, Ariful Islam inspire Bangladesh u-19s reach the final of ACC u-19 Asia Cup 2023
Bangladesh under 19 beat the India under 19 by 4 wickets to reach the final of Asia Cup u-19 2023. Maruf Mridha's four fer with the ball set the tone for the match as India were bu
South Africa U19 beat Bangladesh U19 by 10 runs in DLS method
South Africa U19 have beaten the Bangladesh U19 by 10 runs in DLS method to go 1-0 up in the ongoing ODI series on Friday (7th July) in Khulna.South Africa U19 came to bat first an
Bangladesh youth team bounce back as they win the 3rd ODI by 4 wickets
Bangladesh U19 thumped the Pakistan U19 by 4 wickets and 144 balls to spare in the 3rd youth ODI in Rajshahi.After being put into bat first, Pakistan youth team had a barren start.
Bangladesh U19s to play Afghanistan in Greater Noida
Greater Noida in India will host bilateral series between Afghanistan U19 and Bangladesh U19 this month.This will be Bangladesh U19 team's first series since the COVID pandemic, wh
Bangladesh grouped with Pakistan in U19 World Cup 2020
The 2020 U19 World Cup will be hosted by South Africa. International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule and groups on Thursday.The U19 World Cup in 2020 will begin with t
Shoriful's fifer seals dominating victory for Bangladesh U19
Bangladesh U19 ended the series on high as they beat New Zealand U19 by 73 runs to seal the five-match ODI series 4-1.The young Tigers had a dream tour in New Zealand as they domin
Naveed Nawaz appointed as Bangladesh U19 coach
Former Sri Lanka cricketer Naveed Nawaz has been appointed as Bangladesh Under-19 side's head coach confirmed a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official on Tuesday (July 17). [নিউজট
Bangladesh U19 to face India in QF
Bangladesh have finished as runners-up of Group C in ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018 in New Zealand. The young tigers are through to quarter-finals of the tournament with England. [