Maruf Mridha Career, Biography & More

Maruf Mridha
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium
Overview
Matches
Innings
Not Out
Runs
High Score
Average
Strike Rate
100S
50S
6S
4S
Overview
Matches
Innings
overs
Runs
wickets
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W
5W
10w
News related "Maruf Mridha"
thumb

Bangladesh announce squad for U19 Asia Cup; Azizul Hakim Tamim to lead

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has unveiled a 14-member squad for the upcoming U19 Asia Cup 2023. Led byskipper Azizul Hakim Tamim, the young Tigers will depart for the United A

thumb

Rain disrupts NCL as Yasir Ali and Maruf Mridha stand out on day one

The second round of the NationalCricket League (NCL) faced significant rain delays, with only two matches beingplayed to completion. In standout performances, Yasir Ali scored a re

thumb

Maruf Mridha fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

The ICC U19 World Cup is underway in South Africa. So far Bangladesh have won and lost 1 match in two matches. But this time Bangladesh team got a bad news. They are currently thir

thumb

Bangladesh u-19s win the ACC u-19 Asia Cup for the first time by beating UAE u-19s by 195 runs

Bangladesh u19s thumped UAE u19s by 195 runs to win the ACC u-19 Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday (17th December) at Dubai international Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Ashiqur Rahman Shibli's magn

thumb

Maruf Mridha, Ariful Islam inspire Bangladesh u-19s reach the final of ACC u-19 Asia Cup 2023

Bangladesh under 19 beat the India under 19 by 4 wickets to reach the final of Asia Cup u-19 2023. Maruf Mridha's four fer with the ball set the tone for the match as India were bu

thumb

South Africa U19 beat Bangladesh U19 by 10 runs in DLS method

South Africa U19 have beaten the Bangladesh U19 by 10 runs in DLS method to go 1-0 up in the ongoing ODI series on Friday (7th July) in Khulna.South Africa U19 came to bat first an

thumb

Bangladesh youth team bounce back as they win the 3rd ODI by 4 wickets

Bangladesh U19 thumped the Pakistan U19 by 4 wickets and 144 balls to spare in the 3rd youth ODI in Rajshahi.After being put into bat first, Pakistan youth team had a barren start.

thumb

Bangladesh U19s to play Afghanistan in Greater Noida

Greater Noida in India will host bilateral series between Afghanistan U19 and Bangladesh U19 this month.This will be Bangladesh U19 team's first series since the COVID pandemic, wh

thumb

Bangladesh grouped with Pakistan in U19 World Cup 2020

The 2020 U19 World Cup will be hosted by South Africa. International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule and groups on Thursday.The U19 World Cup in 2020 will begin with t

thumb

Shoriful's fifer seals dominating victory for Bangladesh U19

Bangladesh U19 ended the series on high as they beat New Zealand U19 by 73 runs to seal the five-match ODI series 4-1.The young Tigers had a dream tour in New Zealand as they domin

thumb

Naveed Nawaz appointed as Bangladesh U19 coach

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Naveed Nawaz has been appointed as Bangladesh Under-19 side's head coach confirmed a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official on Tuesday (July 17). [নিউজট

thumb

Bangladesh U19 to face India in QF

Bangladesh have finished as runners-up of Group C in ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018 in New Zealand. The young tigers are through to quarter-finals of the tournament with England. [

