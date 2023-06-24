
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Keemo Paul

Keemo Paul
NationalityWest Indies
RoleAll Rounder
Born21st Feb, 1998
Age26 years, 5 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches330231105528
Innings62216734345
Not Out0772484
Runs96320187900623932
High Score4746295672107
Average16.0021.3320.7718.3617.8022.73
Strike Rate81.3596.96112.65128.7587.7474.32
100S000001
50S000223
6S41211623138
4S1526104443100
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 330231105528
Innings 52923925250
overs 57208.577254.3386.2679.1
Runs 1891238700235121512178
wickets 634258071113
bestinning 2/253/345/155/155/496/28
bestmatch 3/593/345/155/155/4910/129
Average 31.5036.4128.0029.3830.2919.27
econ 3.315.929.099.235.563.20
Strike Rate 57.036.818.419.032.636.0
4W 000126
5W 001124
10w 000001
News related "Keemo Paul"
thumb

Sikandar Raza's all rounder brilliance gives Zimbabwe a memorable victory over Windies to become table topper

Zimbabwe crushed the powerhouse West Indies in a crucial game of group B in ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Saturday (24th June) at Harare.West Indies won the toss and ele

thumb

Brandon King's maiden ODI hundred demolishes UAE in the first match of the series

West Indies had a dominating victory by 7 wickets and 15 overs to spare over United Aram Emirates in the first ODI of the series on Monday (5 June) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. UAE

thumb

West Indies announce squad for ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers

The team that will representCricket West Indies (CWI) in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers hasbeen announced today. To qualify for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in

thumb

Bangla Tigers back to winning way with 12-run win against Delhi Bulls

After winning the opening match,Bangla Tigers succumbed to three consecutive defeats in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.Finally, the team returned to the winning streak in their fifth mat

thumb

Shakib stars in win as Guyana Amazon Warriors secure top-two finish

Bangladesh star all-rounder ShakibAl Hasan has been in good form in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). His team GuyanaAmazon Warriors got an easy win against Barbados Royals with

thumb

Guyana register second win in their seventh match, Shakib takes one wicket

Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan joined the team and saw his team Guyana Amazon Warriors win acrucial victory in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Guyana defeated Shaki

thumb

Hetmyer, Paul, Motie ruled out of New Zealand ODI series

Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, andGudakesh Motie have all been ruled out of the three-match ODI series againstNew Zealand, which is scheduled to start from August 17.The series might

thumb

Live: West Indies choose to bat as Taskin and Mosaddek come in place of Nasum and Munim

Hosts West Indies have won the toss and elected to bat first in the second natch of the three match T20I series. Bangladesh have brought two changes to their playing XI, while Wind

thumb

West Indies announce squads for ODIs and T20Is

West Indies have announced their squads for the three match T20Is and ODI series against Bangladesh. Both the teams will be captained by Nicholas Pooran.Rovman Powell has been sele

thumb

Keemo Paul was included in the West Indies squad for the Pakistan tour

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel has included all-rounder Keemo Paul in the squad for the upcoming One-Day International Series in Pakistan. The West Indies arrived in

thumb

The Keemo Paul Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Keemo Mandela Angus Paul (born February 21, 1998) is a Guyanese cricketer who plays for the West India Cricket Team. In 2018 he made his international debut for the team. In August

thumb

New Zealand edge past West Indies despite Pollard blasts

New Zealand have taken 1-0 lead in the three match T20I series after a dramatic five-wicket win (D/L) over West Indies in the rain-interrupted series opener at Eden Park, Auckland.

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.