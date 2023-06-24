Keemo Paul
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|21st Feb, 1998
|Age
|26 years, 5 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|30
|23
|110
|55
|28
|Innings
|6
|22
|16
|73
|43
|45
|Not Out
|0
|7
|7
|24
|8
|4
|Runs
|96
|320
|187
|900
|623
|932
|High Score
|47
|46
|29
|56
|72
|107
|Average
|16.00
|21.33
|20.77
|18.36
|17.80
|22.73
|Strike Rate
|81.35
|96.96
|112.65
|128.75
|87.74
|74.32
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|6S
|4
|12
|11
|62
|31
|38
|4S
|15
|26
|10
|44
|43
|100
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|30
|23
|110
|55
|28
|Innings
|5
|29
|23
|92
|52
|50
|overs
|57
|208.5
|77
|254.3
|386.2
|679.1
|Runs
|189
|1238
|700
|2351
|2151
|2178
|wickets
|6
|34
|25
|80
|71
|113
|bestinning
|2/25
|3/34
|5/15
|5/15
|5/49
|6/28
|bestmatch
|3/59
|3/34
|5/15
|5/15
|5/49
|10/129
|Average
|31.50
|36.41
|28.00
|29.38
|30.29
|19.27
|econ
|3.31
|5.92
|9.09
|9.23
|5.56
|3.20
|Strike Rate
|57.0
|36.8
|18.4
|19.0
|32.6
|36.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|5W
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
News related "Keemo Paul"
Sikandar Raza's all rounder brilliance gives Zimbabwe a memorable victory over Windies to become table topper
Zimbabwe crushed the powerhouse West Indies in a crucial game of group B in ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Saturday (24th June) at Harare.West Indies won the toss and ele
Brandon King's maiden ODI hundred demolishes UAE in the first match of the series
West Indies had a dominating victory by 7 wickets and 15 overs to spare over United Aram Emirates in the first ODI of the series on Monday (5 June) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. UAE
West Indies announce squad for ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers
The team that will representCricket West Indies (CWI) in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers hasbeen announced today. To qualify for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in
Bangla Tigers back to winning way with 12-run win against Delhi Bulls
After winning the opening match,Bangla Tigers succumbed to three consecutive defeats in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.Finally, the team returned to the winning streak in their fifth mat
Shakib stars in win as Guyana Amazon Warriors secure top-two finish
Bangladesh star all-rounder ShakibAl Hasan has been in good form in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). His team GuyanaAmazon Warriors got an easy win against Barbados Royals with
Guyana register second win in their seventh match, Shakib takes one wicket
Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan joined the team and saw his team Guyana Amazon Warriors win acrucial victory in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Guyana defeated Shaki
Hetmyer, Paul, Motie ruled out of New Zealand ODI series
Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, andGudakesh Motie have all been ruled out of the three-match ODI series againstNew Zealand, which is scheduled to start from August 17.The series might
Live: West Indies choose to bat as Taskin and Mosaddek come in place of Nasum and Munim
Hosts West Indies have won the toss and elected to bat first in the second natch of the three match T20I series. Bangladesh have brought two changes to their playing XI, while Wind
West Indies announce squads for ODIs and T20Is
West Indies have announced their squads for the three match T20Is and ODI series against Bangladesh. Both the teams will be captained by Nicholas Pooran.Rovman Powell has been sele
Keemo Paul was included in the West Indies squad for the Pakistan tour
The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel has included all-rounder Keemo Paul in the squad for the upcoming One-Day International Series in Pakistan. The West Indies arrived in
The Keemo Paul Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Keemo Mandela Angus Paul (born February 21, 1998) is a Guyanese cricketer who plays for the West India Cricket Team. In 2018 he made his international debut for the team. In August
New Zealand edge past West Indies despite Pollard blasts
New Zealand have taken 1-0 lead in the three match T20I series after a dramatic five-wicket win (D/L) over West Indies in the rain-interrupted series opener at Eden Park, Auckland.