Tim Robinson Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|28th Apr, 2002
|Age
|22 years, 8 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|8
|32
|17
|15
|Innings
|3
|8
|31
|16
|26
|Not Out
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Runs
|48
|138
|703
|340
|644
|High Score
|35
|51
|139
|72
|103
|Average
|16.00
|17.25
|23.43
|22.66
|25.76
|Strike Rate
|102.12
|124.32
|138.38
|80.37
|56.94
|100S
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|50S
|0
|1
|3
|2
|5
|6S
|0
|4
|22
|3
|7
|4S
|7
|15
|72
|43
|86
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|8
|32
|17
|15
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|10
|58
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|bestinning
|2/11
|bestmatch
|2/11
|Average
|19.33
|econ
|5.00
|3.86
|Strike Rate
|30.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0