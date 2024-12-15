
Ariful Islam Career, Biography & More

Ariful Islam
NationalityBangladesh
RoleAll Rounder
Born8th Dec, 2004
Age20 years, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewList A
Matches13
Innings13
Not Out2
Runs282
High Score59
Average25.63
Strike Rate68.61
100S0
50S2
6S5
4S22
OverviewList A
Matches 13
Innings 4
overs 9
Runs 48
wickets 2
bestinning 1/13
bestmatch 1/13
Average 24.00
econ 5.33
Strike Rate 27.0
4W 0
5W 0
10w 0
