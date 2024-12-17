
Ripon Mondol Career, Biography & More

Ripon Mondol
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches2217
Innings199
Not Out073
Runs58114
High Score5286
Average5.0040.502.33
Strike Rate125.0066.3917.07
100S000
50S000
6S010
4S172
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 2217
Innings 22111
overs 8152.5127
Runs 71785395
wickets 23112
bestinning 1/264/384/67
bestmatch 1/264/384/67
Average 35.5025.3232.91
econ 8.875.133.11
Strike Rate 24.029.563.5
4W 021
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Ripon Mondol"
thumb

BCB mourns the loss of S.M. Akram

S.M. Akram, the foundingpresident of Uttara Club Limited and a former Member of Parliament (MP) fromNarayanganj-5, passed away on Monday, December 16. He breathed his last at apriv

thumb

Chief selector Lipu expresses concern over Litton’s inconsistent white-ball form

Litton Das, a player longregarded as one of Bangladesh cricket’s brightest talents, continues tostruggle with consistency in white-ball formats. Despite being given ampleopportunit

thumb

Shaheed Jewel XI triumphs over Shaheed Mushtaque XI in Victory Day friendly cricket match

Continuing the annual tradition,this year’s Victory Day Friendly Cricket Match commemorated the legacy of twomartyred cricketers from Bangladesh’s Liberation War of 1971—Shaheed Je

thumb

Bangladesh U19 women’s team starts Asia Cup campaign with victory over Sri Lanka

On Bangladesh’s historic VictoryDay, the country celebrated a double triumph in cricket as the Bangladesh U19Women’s Team secured a commanding 28-run win against Sri Lanka in their

thumb

Hasan Mahmud justifies Bangladesh’s belief with brilliant final over

When West Indies lost theirseventh wicket at 61, most Bangladesh fans began to relax, assuming astraightforward victory was on the cards. But the equation changed dramaticallyas Ro

thumb

Salahuddin’s guidance boosts confidence in the Bangladesh national team

Every cricketer dreams of amentor who can unlock their potential and guide them through challenges. ForBangladesh, Mohammad Salahuddin has been that guiding light, long revered ast

thumb

Bangladesh not worried about Litton Das' off-form

Even though Litton Das hasstruggled to find runs in white-ball cricket lately, his exceptional leadershiphas emerged as a silver lining for Bangladesh. The opener hasn’t scored aha

thumb

I played in the Global Super League before and that gave me confidence: Mahedi

Bangladesh all-rounder MahediHasan delivered a match-winning performance in Kingstown on Monday (December16) to help his team secure a 7-run victory against the West Indies in thef

thumb

As a batting group, we let the team down: Rovman Powell

West Indies skipper Rovman Powellexpressed disappointment following his team’s narrow 7-run defeat to Bangladeshin the first T20I in Kingstown on Monday (December 16). Powell, who

thumb

We knew our bowlers could fight with that score: Litton Das after first T20I win

Bangladesh, led by stand-incaptain Litton Das, pulled off a remarkable 7-run victory over the West Indiesin the first T20I in Kingstown on Monday (December 16). The win was anchore

thumb

Hasan Mahmud's last over heroic guides Bangladesh to a narrow 7-run victory

Bangladesh beat West Indies by 7 runs in a thriller in the first T20I on Monday (December 16) in St. Vincent. Opener Soumya Sarkar's 43 off 32 balls helped the visitors get to 147

thumb

Live: West Indies ask Bangladesh to bat first in first T20I

West Indies have won the toss andelected to bowl first against Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series on Monday(December 16) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown,

