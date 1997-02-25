Saqib Mahmood
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|25th Feb, 1997
|Age
|27 years, 5 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|8
|12
|62
|37
|30
|Innings
|2
|2
|7
|19
|15
|36
|Not Out
|1
|0
|4
|12
|6
|16
|Runs
|52
|20
|22
|56
|138
|298
|High Score
|49
|12
|7
|11
|45
|49
|Average
|52.00
|10.00
|7.33
|8.00
|15.33
|14.90
|Strike Rate
|41.93
|64.51
|78.57
|74.66
|83.13
|33.03
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4S
|4
|2
|2
|2
|11
|30
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|8
|12
|62
|37
|30
|Innings
|4
|8
|11
|61
|35
|54
|overs
|61
|69.5
|38
|198.1
|299
|800.1
|Runs
|137
|320
|398
|1729
|1637
|2413
|wickets
|6
|14
|7
|78
|68
|83
|bestinning
|2/21
|4/42
|3/33
|4/14
|6/37
|5/47
|bestmatch
|4/79
|4/42
|3/33
|4/14
|6/37
|6/96
|Average
|22.83
|22.85
|56.85
|22.16
|24.07
|29.07
|econ
|2.24
|4.58
|10.47
|8.72
|5.47
|3.01
|Strike Rate
|61.0
|29.9
|32.5
|15.2
|26.3
|57.8
|4W
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Saqib Mahmood"
Hasan Ali claims figures of 6/47 in County Championship
Pakistanpacer Hasan Ali produced a special performance for Lancashire injust his second match of County Championship. He returned figures 6/47 in the first innings against Gloucest
Saqib Mahmood rejected IPL offer to cement his place in England Test team
After limited-overs, Englandpacer Saqib Mahmood has also got a place in the England Test team. He wants tosettle in the Test team this time. That’s why the 25-year-old pacer turned
The Saqib Mahmood Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Saqib Mahmood (born 25 February 1997) is an English cricketer who plays for England, Lancashire and the Sydney Thunder. First and foremost, he's a fast right-arm bowler. He made hi
Lahore close to PSL final after 'professor' Hafeez's blistering innings
In the first eliminator match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi on Saturday (November 14), Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 5 wickets.Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal c
Wood ruled out of Sri Lanka tour
In a cruel blow, fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of England's tour of Sri Lanka after suffering a side strain at the end of the recent South Africa tour.The 30-year-old fa
Archer ruled out of South Africa T20Is with elbow injury
England cricket team have been dealt a huge blow as pace spearhead Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the three-match Twenty20 series against South Africa which is scheduled to sta