Peter Hatzoglou Career, Biography & More

Peter Hatzoglou
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born27th Nov, 1998
Age25 years, 8 months, 15 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewT20List A
Matches593
Innings163
Not Out112
Runs695
High Score155
Average13.805.00
Strike Rate109.5262.50
100S00
50S00
6S10
4S51
OverviewT20List A
Matches 593
Innings 583
overs 204.121
Runs 1622149
wickets 620
bestinning 3/14
bestmatch 3/14
Average 26.16
econ 7.947.09
Strike Rate 19.7
4W 00
5W 00
10w 00
News related "Peter Hatzoglou"
thumb

Glenn Maxwell gets injured, and ruled out of match against Perth Scorchers

Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell injured his forearm muscle while batting against the Brisbane Heat on Thursday and is expected to miss the upcoming game against the Perth Sco

thumb

Matt Short appointed as Adelaide Strikers new captain

The Adelaide Strikers have named 2022 Big Bash League player Matthew Short as their captain for the upcoming season. The all-rounder replaces another swashbuckling batsman, Travis

thumb

BBL 2023-24: Schedule, Squad, Fixtures All you need to know

The cricket world is abuzz with excitement as the 13th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) begins on December 7, offering fans a condensed yet thrilling display of T20 cricket.The

thumb

David Payne replaces injured Rashid Khan in Adelaide Strikers squad

David Payne, a pacer fromEngland, has been selected to take Rashid Khan's position in the AdelaideStrikers squad for the Big Bash League 2023-24 season. It is important to note tha

thumb

PCB delays of Haris Rauf's NOC to participate in Big Bash League 2023-24

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Haris Rauf for his upcoming stint with the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) and his

thumb

Ian Bell joins Renegades as assistant coach for BBL 13

Former England batsman Ian Bell has joined the Melbourne Renegades as assistant coach for the upcoming BBL season under head coach David Saker.The Melbourne Renegades have finalize

thumb

Rashid Khan pull out of BBL 13 due to back injury

The Adelaide Strikers have been rocked by the news that Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has withdrawn from the upcoming Season 13 of the Big Bash League due to a back injury re

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Rizwan pull out from BBL draft

The upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) draft has suffered a setback as two prominent players, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies, have

thumb

3 Bangladesh players register their name for BBL players' draft

Two Bangladeshi cricketers haveregistered their names for Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 auction.But none of them play in the T20 format.Taijul Islam is tagged as a Test

thumb

Tim Paine joins Adelaide Strikers as assistant coach ahead of BBL 13

Tim Paine could have been lost to cricket following his inglorious retirement as Australia's Test captain, but a new coaching job in the BBL combined with roles for Australia A pro

thumb

Rashid Khan decides to withdraw his threat to boycott BBL

After the Taliban took power,women's cricket was stopped in Afghanistan. However, one of the conditions forbecoming an ICC Test playing country is that women's cricket should be ke

Latest News

