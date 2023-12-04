
Stephen Eskinazi Career, Biography & More

Stephen Eskinazi
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born28th Mar, 1994
Age30 years, 4 months, 15 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches953083
Innings9129143
Not Out939
Runs278114344105
High Score102182179
Average33.9155.1530.63
Strike Rate140.95103.6851.21
100S169
50S20315
6S702216
4S292142561
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 953083
Innings 002
overs 003
Runs 004
wickets 000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 1.33
Strike Rate
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Stephen Eskinazi"
thumb

Deccan Gladiators record a thumping 10-wicket win over Chennai Braves

Deccan Gladiators recorded athumping ten-wicket victory over Chennai Braves in the 17th match of the AbuDhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Chennai Braves paid the price for ap

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Joe Clarke joins the Melbourne Renegades for BBL 13

The Melbourne Renegades have made a significant BBL signing by poaching England wicketkeeper and batsman Joe Clarke from cross-town rivals Stars.The Melbourne Stars' leading run sc

thumb

Australian and England players are available for entire IPL 2023

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have been notified of player availability for the 2023 season by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).The Board of Control for Cr

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades

thumb

Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Chattogram

1-0 up in the series Bangladesh should go on and win the remaining two matches in Chittagong for earning yet another series white wash.In the first match at the Sher e Bangla Natio

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI at Mirpur, 2018

There was a time when Bangladesh and Zimbabwe used to be the arch-rivals. The cricket world would mock their contests as the 'Mini Ashes'. In the beginning days, Zimbabwe were the

thumb

Live: India vs West Indies, 1st ODI at Guwahati 2018

Windies are all set to take on the hosts India in Guwahati on Sunday (October 21), the opener of five-match ODI series between both teams.Windies have started their long tour of In

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs India, Final match, Asia Cup 2018

Bangladesh and India both are ready to face each other in the grand finale at the Dubai International Stadium of unimoni Asia Cup 2018. Bangladesh will fight for their first Asia C

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Super four match 6, Asia Cup 2018

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh have one victory each in this round. The winner of this match will qualify for the finals to face India on September 28.The two teams haven't faced eac

Latest News

