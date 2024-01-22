Najibullah Zadran
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|67
|60
|115
|3
|5
|Innings
|62
|51
|99
|3
|10
|Not Out
|9
|20
|30
|0
|0
|Runs
|1586
|976
|1877
|29
|306
|High Score
|104
|69
|97
|18
|99
|Average
|29.92
|31.48
|27.20
|9.66
|30.60
|Strike Rate
|89.85
|140.63
|141.76
|60.41
|82.47
|100S
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|11
|3
|6
|0
|3
|6S
|57
|52
|105
|0
|6
|4S
|134
|63
|128
|3
|43
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|67
|60
|115
|3
|5
|Innings
|2
|0
|1
|2
|4
|overs
|5
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Runs
|30
|0
|6
|12
|85
|wickets
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|bestinning
|1/6
|1/12
|bestmatch
|1/6
|1/42
|Average
|6.00
|42.50
|econ
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|3.26
|Strike Rate
|6.0
|78.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
