Shahidullah Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|6th Feb, 1999
|Age
|25 years, 6 months, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|3
|1
|40
|54
|28
|Innings
|1
|3
|1
|32
|52
|46
|Not Out
|0
|0
|0
|9
|9
|3
|Runs
|0
|39
|23
|784
|1889
|2312
|High Score
|0
|37
|23
|58
|120
|189
|Average
|0.00
|13.00
|23.00
|34.08
|43.93
|53.76
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|54.92
|164.28
|116.14
|78.31
|63.70
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|4
|11
|10
|6S
|0
|0
|2
|26
|34
|43
|4S
|0
|2
|2
|61
|151
|258
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|3
|1
|40
|54
|28
|Innings
|1
|1
|0
|32
|43
|44
|overs
|5
|3
|0
|79
|179.3
|274.4
|Runs
|6
|16
|0
|573
|831
|1001
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|20
|18
|22
|bestinning
|2/7
|2/17
|3/26
|bestmatch
|2/7
|2/17
|4/105
|Average
|28.65
|46.16
|45.50
|econ
|1.20
|5.33
|7.25
|4.62
|3.64
|Strike Rate
|23.7
|59.8
|74.9
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
