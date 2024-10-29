Stumps
Match Details
Date :29-Oct-2024 04:00 AM
Venue :Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
Toss :South Africa elected to bat
Umpires :Joel Wilson (West Indies), Langton Rusere (Zimbabwe), Nitin Menon (India, TV)
Match Referee :Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)
