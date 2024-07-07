Match Details
Date :07-Jul-2024 11:00 AM
Venue :Harare Sports Club
Toss :India elected to bat
Umpires :Forster Mutizwa (Zimbabwe), Langton Rusere (Zimbabwe), Iknow Chabi (Zimbabwe, TV)
Match Referee :Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)
