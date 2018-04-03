World T20 Videos News
On this day: Brathwaite births the title for West Indies
West Indies has clinched the title of ICC World Twenty20 2016 through beating England by 4 wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata a short while ago.Carlos Brathwaite hit four conse
Watch Sammy-Charles get reception in St. Lucia
West Indies have won three World titles in a time span of about two months - ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2016, ICC Women's World T20 2016 and ICC Men's World T20 2016. West Indies ar
Watch Dj Bravo Champion song- Greetings from Bangladesh
Bangladesh Cricket Supporters Association (BCSA) made a video with the Champion track of DJ Bravo. They comically copied the dance move of DJ Bravo. The group made the video to wis
Watch Highlights: WI vs ENG, WT20 Final 2016
West Indies have won their second World T20 title beating England by 4 wickets with 2 balls in hand in Eden Gardens, Kolkata. They are now the first team to win two World T20 title
Watch winning moment of West Indies, World T20 final
Probably we had the the best World T20 Final ever. Carlos Brathwaite and West Indies did miracle! West Indies are the first team ever to win two World T20 titles. [Watch also: Winn
Video: West Indies women crown maiden WT20 title
The Calypso girls has done it! They became the women champions of ICC Women World Twenty20 India 2016. It was their first entry in the final of the mega tournament and they have be
Watch New "Mauka Mauka" video for World T20 final
So the curtain of the mega event is about to fall – there is just one more match to expose in the ICC World Twenty20 2016 and that is the final where England is going to take on We
Watch Andre Russell hits 99 meter six vs India
West Indies have beaten India by 7 wickets in the Semi Final, 2nd match of ICC World Twenty20 India 2016 in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. West Indies have qualified for the World T20 F
Watch West Indies ‘Champion’ celebrations at team hotel
After the seven wickets win against India in world t20 semi-final, West Indies celebrations was worth to watch. They were singing and dancing in the Stadium.If there’s any team whi
Watch MS Dhoni's Epic reply to Australian journalist
West Indies to a nail biting seven wicket win in the last over against India in the second semi-final of the World Twenty20 in Mumbai on Thursday.After India's loss to West Indies
Watch Highlights: West Indies vs India, World T20, Semi final
West Indies beat the hosts India by 7 wickets in Mumbai. They were set a target of 193. Though West Indies lost Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels early, Johnson Charles and Lendl Simm
Watch winning moment of WI vs Ind, World T20, Semi final
A momentous knock by Lendl Simmons guided West Indies into the final of ICC World Twenty20 2016. In the second semi – final, they have just beaten host India by 7 wickets at the Wa