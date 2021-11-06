Taskin Ahmed News
Taskin didn't improved properly for awful wickets: Nasser Hussain
Bangladesh have been criticized for their miserable performance in the T20 World Cup. Despite of the Tigers poor run of form, Pacer Taskin Ahmed has earned appraisals from analysts
Taskin hopes for sporting wicket in Mirpur
Taskin Ahmed has been in a great rhythm for last couple of months. He worked pretty hard during the lock down to improve physically. He got paid off instantly. Did well with the ba
Taskin is growing up as a leading bowler: Alan Wilkins
Alan Wilkins is impressed watching Taskin Ahmed’s bowling in this World Cup. He thinks the Bangladeshi Pacer is the bowler to lead from the front. Taskin is growing up as a leading
Bangladesh believe 120 would have been tough for S.Africa
Bangladesh were bundled out for only 84 runs against South Africa. It was horrible batting display by the Tigers. It was not a total to bowl at. Instead120-125 could have been a to
We are actually much better side: Taskin
Bangladesh have been disappointing in Twenty/20 WorldCup overall. They lost 4 matches on the trot. But Tigers are a better side than how they performed in the proceedingICC event
Mahmudullah praised speed star Taskin
Tiger captain Mahmudullah Riyad has praised Taskin Ahmed's bowling duringthe ongoing World Cup. Bangladesh chosed Taskin over Mustafizur Rahman against South Africa, though it was
We could have won the game: Taskin
Bangladesh lost against South Africa by 6 wickets. Though the bowlers did their best, they could not win as there were not enough runs in the scoreboard. Although Tigers could ha
Bangladesh, Australia look to end series on high note
With Bangladesh having an unassailable lead of 3-1 against Australia, the last match on Monday (August 9)is essentially a dead rubber. However, both teams will be playing fortheir
Live: Australia win toss, opt to bowl first
Australia have won the toss andopted to bowl first against Bangladesh in the first of five-match T20I series atSher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.Bangladesh have made two chang
Bangladesh win big in Mahmudullah's farewell Test
Bangladesh have won the only Test match against Zimbabwe convincingly by 220 runs on day five at the Harare Sports Club.The margin of 220 runs if Bangladesh's biggest away from hom
Muzarabani, Taskin fined for misconduct
Blessing Muzarabani and Taskin Ahmed have been fined 15 percent of their match fees following a misconduct during the second day of the only Test match between Zimbabwe and Banglad
Mahmudullah, Taskin take Bangladesh to 468
Bangladesh have posted 468 in their first innings of the only Test against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. At one stage, the score was 132/6. The defiant pair of Mahmudullah Ri