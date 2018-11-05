Taijul Islam News
Watch: Taijul Islam's 3 wickets in 5 balls
With two days more to go, Bangladesh need another 295 runs to win the Test.At stumps of day three at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, the first Test between Bangladesh and
Taijul only concentrates on his bowling
Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam has been one of the most overrated cricketer of the team who never gets much attention despite his outstanding entry into international cricket. [বা
Taijul unaware of his own milestone
Bangladeshi left arm spinner Taijul Islam is now the 5th Bangladeshi bowler to reach the 50 wicket milestone in Test matches. He reached this milestone in the 2nd innings of the Dh
Rain washed-out day-three's game
Third day’s game between Mushfiqur Rahim’s BCB Red Team and Tamim Iqbal’s BCB Green Team, has been washed-out due to heavy rainfall in Chittagong. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ বৃষ্টিতে পন্ড প্রস্
Sunil Narine's batting inspires Taijul
Over the years, there have been numerous examples of cricketers who started out as bowlers or batsmen but sharpened their ability in the other department with time and eventually b
Photo Album: Tigers leave for Sri Lanka
Bangladesh national cricket team led by Mushfiqur Rahim left Dhaka for their month long tour of Sri Lanka on Monday (February 27). Members of the Bangladesh team departed from the
Watch: Miraz claims second 6-wicket haul
The post lunch session of the day two of the second and last Test at the Sher – E – Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka went to England; the morning session disaster came to end drama
Live: Bangladesh v England, 1st Test, Day-5
With one last day in hand, the first Test between Bangladesh and England is evenly poised; the home team needs another 33 runs to win meanwhile the visiting opponents will have to
England bundled out for 293 runs in 1st innings
Debutant Mehedi Hasan Miraz punched the last blow in the England 1st innings as the visitors have been packed up scoring 293 runs in the morning session of the second day of the fi
Ten cricketers retained by franchises
The fourth edition of Bangladesh Premier League is featured to start from 4 November. Before the kick off the tournament, franchises will be picking up their preferred cricketers i
Taijul turned out history
Left arm orthodox spinner Taijul Islam made a history not only in Bangladesh but also in world cricket. His 8/39 is one of the best bowling figures in the history of test cricket a