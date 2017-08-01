Taijul Islam News
"I think we can beat Australia", says Mushfiq
Bangladesh's Test captain Mushfiqur Rahim is confident of his sides chances in the upcoming Test series against Australia. He is excited and looking forward to take on the world ch
Taijul aims to become highest wicket-taker in Australia series
Bangladesh national cricket team players are now currently involved in a fitness camp ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series against Australia in August-September. [নিউজটি বাং
Taijul tries hard to be in ODI squad
Taijul Islam, after proving himself as one of the automated choices in Test cricket for Bangladesh, is putting concentrated trials to make a place in one day international team of
BCB announces national team contracted players list & salary grade
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the new salary grade and placement of National Team contracted players on Tuesday. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ক্রিকেটারদের নতুন বেতন কাঠামো ঘোষণা]A
Live: Sri Lanka 152/5 at Tea of Day-1
The second session of the first day of the second and final Test of the series, Bangladesh are set to go well. The Tiger bowlers grabbed one more wicket in the mid session while th
Should be a battle between spinners at Hyderabad
Bangladesh Cricket Team is going to play their first ever bilateral test series in Indian soil. They will face the hosts in 9th of February this year. The historic match for the Me
Fit Taijul gathers inspiration from Caribbean tour
Jannatul Naym PiealTaijul Islam is flying to South Africa soon as part of the Bangladesh A team. This is going to be the first tour abroad for the young spinner with the second st
Taijul in doubt for Australia series
Jannatul Naym PiealNational cricketer Taijul Islam, who is suffering from jaundice will not be available for further two weeks due to his failure to recover from the, informe
Taijul happy to share record with Rabada
Jannatul Naym PiealTaijul Islam, the 24-year-old Bangladeshi left-arm spinner, while playing his first ODI against Zimbabwe in last December made history by grabbing a hat-trick an
Tigers have nothing to prove : Taijul Islam
Jannatul Naym PiealThe current Bangladesh cricket team is now packed with performers. Most of the cricketers are in a very good form and making life harder for others to secure roo
Riyad & Taijul : different desire ahead of same goal
Jannatul Naym PiealBangladesh batsman Mahmudullah Riyad said on Friday that he is determined to take some confidence from the Bangladesh Cricket League for the upcoming home series
Tamim, Imrul, Mominul, Taijul make upward movements
[caption id="" align="aligncenter" width="299"] Tamim Iqbal scored a Test best 206 in the first match and won the player of the match award.[/caption]Jannatul Naym PiealFollowing t