T20 World Cup 2014 News
Bangladesh Men's & Women's Squads Announced for T20 World Cup 2014
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today announced the men’s and women’s squads for the ICC World Twenty20 Bangladesh 2014.Chairman of BCB National Selection Panel Faruque Ahmed sa
T20 world cup 2014 Ticket will be available from 17th November
The tickets for 2014 T20 World Cup is going to be sold from 17th of November, 2013. NCC Bank is one of the two places from where cricket lovers can buy tickets for the matches of t
Unique ticket selling by NCC
The tickets for 2014 T20 World Cup is going to be sold from 17th of November, 2013. NCC Bank is one of the two places from where cricket lovers can buy tickets for the matches of t
Tickets will be available from 17th November
The tickets of next year’s T20 World Cup 2014 will be available from 17th November instead of 10th of November that was previously fixed – International Cricket Council (ICC) has a
ICC announced World Twenty20 2014 Groups and Fixtures
[gallery columns="2" ids="15643,15647,15649,15651"]Today the International Cricket Council (ICC) have announced the groups and match schedules and ticket sale plans for the ICC Wor
Yet to be announced Sylhet for T20 World Cup 2014
The ICC delegation team expressed satisfaction at the progress of the work of the Sylhet Divisional Stadium as one of the venue of the upcoming T20 World cup 2014. However they are
ICC delegation to visit Sylhet on Monday
The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) delegation is going to visit Sylhet in order to confirm the ultimate venue for the tournament. Meanwhile, local cricket fans have their ho
Sylhet International Stadium is on the way to completion
The Sylhet divisional stadium is being decorated with brand new structures. The galleries are circulated with brown hills and two leave with a bud (the traditional symbol of renown
Shocking news for Bangladesh Cricket?
While playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Tamim Iqbal has communicated with Coach Shane Jurgensen via e-mail. He was startled by the news he received from Jurgensen, “We
Sheikh Kamal stadium in Cox’s Bazar
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is going to inaugurate the new stadium in Cox’s Bazar which is built according to the preparation of venues for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2014– informe
Uncertainty to host T20 World Cup in Sylhet
Will Sylhet’s dream to host the T20 world cup be incomplete? There are yet few incomplete works to be done in the stadium. As far as it progressed, the International Cricket Counci
Sylhet's dream to host T20 World Cup
After visiting the Sylhet stadium, ICC representatives have expressed their satisfaction over the total construction and reform process of the stadium. They told that the project